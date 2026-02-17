N432bn Probe: EFCC Detains El-Rufai As DSS Intensifies Parallel Investigations

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El‑Rufai, was on Monday night detained at the Abuja headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) following hours of interrogation over an alleged N432 billion corruption probe.

Sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed that El-Rufai arrived at the commission’s Jabi office around 10 a.m. in response to an invitation and was subsequently questioned over allegations stemming from a 2024 investigative report by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The report accused his administration of misappropriating loans, breaching due process in contract awards, and significantly increasing the state’s debt burden during his eight-year tenure.

A senior EFCC official disclosed that the investigation had been ongoing for nearly a year, noting that invitations are typically issued only after preliminary inquiries have reached an advanced stage. The official also confirmed that the former governor remained in custody as of late Monday.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale acknowledged that El-Rufai honoured the commission’s invitation but declined to provide details regarding the interrogation or the next line of action.

Financial Allegations and Legislative Findings

The interrogation is rooted in the findings of an ad hoc committee set up by the Kaduna Assembly in 2024 to review loans, finances and contracts executed between 2015 and 2023.

The committee alleged that a substantial portion of loans obtained during the period was not utilised for their stated purposes, while raising concerns over contract procedures and financial management. Lawmakers further claimed that the state was left with heavy liabilities and a rising debt profile.

The Assembly subsequently recommended the investigation and prosecution of the former governor and several officials of his administration over allegations including abuse of office, diversion of public funds and reckless borrowing.

El-Rufai has consistently denied wrongdoing, describing the allegations as politically motivated and insisting that all borrowings were properly appropriated and deployed for infrastructure, education, healthcare and security projects.

Fresh Criminal Charges Over Alleged Phone Interception

In a parallel development, the Federal Government filed criminal charges against the former governor at the Federal High Court in Abuja over the alleged unlawful interception of communications belonging to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The charges, filed under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Amendment Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, cited statements El-Rufai reportedly made during a televised interview in which he suggested that he and unnamed associates had access to intercepted communications.

Prosecutors argued that the alleged actions could constitute serious national security breaches and offences under relevant laws governing unlawful interception and failure to report cyber-related crimes. No date had been fixed for his arraignment as of press time.

DSS Reopens Dadiyata Disappearance Case

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly reopened investigations into the 2019 disappearance of Abubakar Idris, widely known as Dadiyata, a Kaduna-based academic and government critic who was abducted from his residence and remains missing.

Security sources indicated that the DSS is examining multiple leads linked to the case and has taken steps to prevent El-Rufai from leaving the country while inquiries continue.

The former governor has publicly maintained that he had no personal relationship with the missing lecturer and has denied any involvement in the incident.

Protests and Political Reactions

Monday’s developments triggered protests in Abuja and Kaduna. In the Federal Capital Territory, demonstrators gathered near the EFCC headquarters demanding accountability and a thorough investigation into the corruption allegations.

Supporters of the former governor also staged a counter-protest, calling for due process and describing the probe as politically driven.

Opposition political figures offered mixed reactions, with some questioning the timing of the legal actions, particularly as Nigeria moves closer to the next election cycle.

High-Stakes Legal and Political Battle

Analysts describe the unfolding situation as one of the most consequential legal confrontations involving a former governor in recent years. Once a prominent figure within the political establishment and a vocal commentator on national issues, El-Rufai now faces simultaneous probes relating to alleged financial misconduct, cybercrime and a reopened disappearance case.

The convergence of EFCC detention, fresh criminal charges, DSS investigations and public protests underscores the high political and legal stakes.

Observers note that the ultimate determination of whether the cases represent legitimate prosecution or politically motivated action will rest with the courts in the months ahead. For now, the former governor remains in EFCC custody as investigations continue.