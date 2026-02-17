Health Report: Lassa Fever Outbreak Claims 31 Lives In Five Weeks

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a significant surge in Lassa fever activity, with 31 deaths recorded across the country in the first five weeks of 2026. According to the latest epidemiological report released on February 16, 2026, there have been 165 confirmed cases out of 754 suspected infections.

While the current Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.8% is slightly lower than the 19.6% recorded during the same period last year, the NCDC has raised a high-level alarm following the infection of nine health workers, emphasizing the critical need for stricter infection prevention protocols in clinical settings.

The outbreak is currently concentrated in five major states, which account for 92% of all confirmed cases: Bauchi (47%), Ondo (18%), Taraba (14%), Edo (8%), and Plateau (5%). The agency noted that the most affected demographic remains young adults aged 21 to 30 years.

In response to the spike, the NCDC has activated the National Lassa Fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and deployed a high-level field mission to Bauchi State to support local containment efforts. Health officials are currently managing 135 active cases at various treatment centers while following up on over 110 suspected contacts.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or feces of infected Mastomys rats. Human-to-human transmission is also common in healthcare environments where personal protective equipment (PPE) is insufficient.

Symptoms typically begin with a gradual fever, malaise, and headache, but can progress to severe bleeding, facial swelling, and shock if not treated early. The NCDC has urged Nigerians to maintain high standards of environmental sanitation, store food in rodent-proof containers, and seek immediate medical attention if persistent fever occurs.