NASRDA, EFCC Partner To Deploy Geospatial Intelligence In Fight Against Crime

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at deploying geospatial intelligence and advanced space technologies to strengthen national security and enhance crime prevention in Nigeria.

The collaboration was formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, where the Director-General of NASRDA, Dr Matthew Adepoju, underscored the critical role of geospatial intelligence in enforcing accountability and safeguarding Nigeria’s expanding space sector.

In a statement issued by NASRDA’s Director of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr Felix Ale, Adepoju described the partnership as a significant step towards strengthening the implementation of national space regulations, improving spectrum management, and enhancing oversight of activities within Nigeria’s rapidly growing space ecosystem.

He said the MoU represents a major milestone in promoting justice and accountability, noting that it would ensure that both local and international organisations operating within the country’s space sector comply fully with existing laws and regulatory frameworks.

The NASRDA boss identified illegal mining as a key driver of insecurity across parts of the country, stressing the agency’s commitment to regulating operators across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the space sector to guarantee full legal compliance.

According to Adepoju, the EFCC is a natural partner for the initiative, citing the Commission’s strong leadership, effective institutional management and proven performance under its current Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede.

He disclosed that NASRDA would deploy advanced space-based and geospatial technologies to support the EFCC in executing its mandate more efficiently and in line with international best practices.

Adepoju described the partnership as the beginning of a new chapter for both institutions, one expected to deliver stronger enforcement mechanisms, improved national security outcomes, and a more transparent, accountable and compliant space sector in Nigeria.