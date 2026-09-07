2026 could be my year to win ballon d’Or — Mbappe

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Kylian Mbappe says 2026 could be the year he wins the Ballon d’Or.

• The Real Madrid forward believes he is the best player in the world but acknowledges that voters may have different opinions.

• Mbappe scored 42 goals in 44 matches for Real Madrid last season.

• He has scored 90 goals in 107 appearances for the Spanish club.

• Mbappe has never won the Champions League or the Ballon d’Or despite his numerous individual honours.

• The 2026 Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 26, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Rodri among the leading contenders.

Main Story

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has said 2026 could be the year he finally wins the highly coveted Ballon d’Or award, The France captain made the remarks on Monday during a press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday.

Mbappe said playing for Real Madrid, which he described as the best club in the world, naturally puts him among the players associated with the prestigious individual award, “I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award,” Mbappe said.

“There are many people who speak about me and the Ballon d’Or. Of course, I’ve made history in the most important competition. Maybe it’s a good year for this, but people can vote according to what they think, The 27-year-old added that he personally considers himself the best player in the world but acknowledged that the final decision rests with the voters.

“I always think I’m the best [player in the world], but everyone has their own opinion. Maybe people think different ways. I don’t think it’s a discussion we need to have,” he said, “Of course, this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d’Or, but journalists vote, Mbappe has enjoyed another prolific spell in front of goal. He scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid last season, although the club ended the campaign without a major trophy.

The France international also scored 10 goals at the World Cup, taking his career tally in the competition to a record 22 goals, Despite his impressive statistics, Mbappe finished fourth in the previous Ballon d’Or rankings. His highest position remains third, which he achieved in 2023 while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, The 2026 Ballon d’Or is scheduled to be awarded on October 26.

Harry Kane is currently among the leading favourites after scoring a club-record 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich last season as the German club won the domestic double. He also scored six goals at the World Cup, Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is another leading contender, while his club and Spain teammate Rodri is also among the players expected to challenge for the award, Tuesday’s Champions League fixture will mark Real Madrid’s first match in this season’s competition as they begin their bid to dethrone two-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe spent seven seasons at PSG, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances and won 17 trophies, He is also France’s all-time leading scorer, having netted 66 goals in 106 international appearances, Since joining Real Madrid, Mbappe has scored 90 goals in 107 matches.

The forward has also collected numerous individual honours, including eight consecutive league Golden Boots, six in Ligue 1 and two in La Liga, as well as two World Cup Golden Boots and two Champions League Golden Boots, However, despite his individual success, Mbappe is still seeking his first Champions League title and a major trophy with Real Madrid.

The Issues

Mbappe enters the 2026 Ballon d’Or race with strong individual statistics but faces competition from several high-profile players, His main challenge is the lack of major trophies during his two years at Real Madrid, a factor that could influence journalists when voting for the award.

What’s Being Said

Mbappe believes he has a strong case for the award and said this year could be favourable for him, However, he also acknowledged that the Ballon d’Or is determined by journalists and that voters are entitled to their own opinions about the world’s best player.

What’s Next

Mbappe and Real Madrid will begin their Champions League campaign against Inter Milan at the Bernabéu as they seek to reclaim European dominance, The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced on October 26, 2026.

Bottom Line

Mbappe believes 2026 could finally be his year to win the Ballon d’Or. With 90 goals in 107 games for Real Madrid and a record 22 World Cup goals, he has a strong individual case, but his lack of major trophies at the club could prove decisive when the journalists cast their votes.