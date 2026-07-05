Morocco cruise past Canada 3-0 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Key points

Morocco defeated Canada 3-0 to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Soufiane Rahimi added a stoppage-time goal.

Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz provided the assists as Morocco dominated the second half.

Canada exited the tournament after failing to break down Morocco’s disciplined defence.

Main story

Morocco produced a commanding second-half performance to defeat Canada 3-0 in the opening Round of 16 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing a place in the quarter-finals.

The match, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, began cautiously, with both teams competing for control in midfield and limiting clear scoring opportunities.

Canada sought to impose themselves early, while Morocco relied on quick passing combinations and movement in attack to create openings.

Morocco suffered an early setback in the 22nd minute when Soufiane Rahimi replaced the injured Ismael Saibari, but the North Africans continued to threaten, with Achraf Hakimi proving influential down the right flank.

The first half produced several bookings, with Morocco’s Redouane Halhal, Hakimi, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss all cautioned, alongside Canada’s Richie Laryea and Jonathan David.

Despite Morocco enjoying more possession and looking the more dangerous side, both teams went into the break level at 0-0.

Morocco finally broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart when Ounahi finished confidently from Hakimi’s precise pass to give his side a deserved lead.

The goal shifted the momentum firmly in Morocco’s favour as they controlled possession and prevented Canada from building sustained attacks.

Coach Walid Regragui refreshed his midfield in the 63rd minute by introducing Sofyan Amrabat and Chemsdine Talbi, while Canada responded by bringing on Cyle Larin in search of an equaliser.

However, Morocco remained compact defensively and continued to create the better chances.

Their dominance was rewarded again in the 82nd minute when Ounahi completed his brace, calmly converting after an excellent assist from Brahim Diaz.

Morocco sealed the victory deep into stoppage time when substitute Rahimi finished another flowing move after receiving a well-weighted pass from Diaz to make it 3-0.

Ounahi starred with two goals, while Diaz registered two assists and Hakimi contributed another assist in an impressive all-round team display.

The result sends Morocco into the quarter-finals, while Canada bowed out after struggling to cope with the North Africans’ organisation, quality and attacking threat.

The issues

Morocco’s victory reinforces the growing competitiveness of African teams on the global stage, with disciplined defending and clinical finishing proving decisive in the knockout stages. The Atlas Lions also demonstrated the squad depth and tactical flexibility needed to challenge for a place in the latter stages of the tournament.

What’s next

Morocco will face the winner of the remaining Round of 16 fixture in the quarter-finals as they continue their bid for a historic World Cup run.

Bottom line

Morocco combined defensive discipline with clinical finishing to comfortably eliminate Canada, booking a deserved place in the World Cup quarter-finals on the back of Ounahi’s brace and an outstanding team performance.