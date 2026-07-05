Trump marks U.S. 250th anniversary with politically charged capital rally

Key points

U.S. President Donald Trump marked the country’s 250th anniversary on Saturday with a high-security campaign-style rally on a fenced-off National Mall.

The events capped a weeks-long “Freedom 250” celebration that faced intense criticism for deep partisanship and the sidelining of the original nonpartisan anniversary commission.

National celebrations varied widely, with Philadelphia hosting historic commemorations and New York hosting a tall ships parade, while Washington featured a Ferris wheel and military flyovers.

Public sentiment reflects deep national polarization, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealing that a majority of Americans believe the historic milestone has become too political.

Main story

U.S. President Donald Trump marked the country’s 250th anniversary on Saturday with a political rally on a fenced-off National Mall in Washington. The display capped a weeks-long celebration that has been widely criticised as divisive.

Across the United States, Americans planned to celebrate the patriotic holiday with fireworks and parades. Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence from Britain was signed 250 years ago on July 4, 1776, offered free cupcakes and a six-hour pop-music concert, while New York featured tall ships from around the world.

In the nation’s capital, Trump placed himself at the centre of the celebration. The president billed his evening appearance among the city’s iconic monuments as “the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all,” accompanied by military flyovers and a super-sized fireworks display. Washington’s annual July 4 celebration typically draws hundreds of thousands of people, who this year had to contend with stepped-up security, possible thunderstorms, and temperatures that could top 100°F (38°C).

Past U.S. presidents have steered clear of monopolizing the Independence Day celebration, but Trump blurred the line between official commemoration and campaign-style politics. A nonpartisan body set up in 2016 to handle the 250th anniversary was largely sidelined by the Trump administration’s Freedom 250 group.

The Freedom 250 group fenced off much of the 1.5-mile National Mall for a “Great American State Fair” that features attractions such as a Ferris wheel alongside displays by conservative groups and defence contractors. Several Democratic-led states declined to send delegations, and many of the performers who had been scheduled to appear dropped out, citing concerns about partisanship. The event struggled at times to attract crowds, though thousands were on hand for Trump’s kick-off rally on June 24.

Other activities with Freedom 250 branding included a faith rally featuring mostly conservative Christian speakers and multiple sports events, including a card of mixed martial arts bouts on the White House grounds for Trump’s 80th birthday and an IndyCar race in Washington scheduled for August. Meanwhile, alternative patriotic events took place elsewhere, such as the Standing Horse Route 66 Powwow in Winslow, Arizona, which was organised by Erin Dickson.

The Freedom 250 organisation also sponsored “Freedom Trucks” that critics say paint an overly religious version of American history and gloss over critical issues such as slavery and racial injustice. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans, think that the events celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary have grown too political.

Trump also sought to remake wide swaths of the capital city ahead of the 250th celebration, with mixed results. Many fountains and statues have been renovated, but problems have beset a much-touted $15 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool. Security cameras and soldiers now stand watch over its peeling paint and algae-fouled waters.

The issues

The historic milestone has exposed deep cultural and political fractures across the United States. Critics argue that an occasion meant to unify the country around its founding principles was instead co-opted for partisan campaigning, commercialized by defense contractors, and revisionist in its historical storytelling. Supporters, however, view the aggressive branding and military displays as a powerful exhibition of American exceptionalism and patriotism.

What’s being said

“The most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all.” — U.S. President Donald Trump, describing his planned evening appearance on the National Mall.

What’s next

The controversial Freedom 250 festivities will extend beyond Independence Day, with the administration moving forward on plans to host a major IndyCar street race through the capital city scheduled for August.

Bottom line

The United States reached its landmark 250th anniversary deeply divided, as traditional, community-led patriotic celebrations across the country stood in sharp contrast to a highly politicized, high-security presidential rally in the nation’s capital.