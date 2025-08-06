Morayo Afolabi-Brown Resigns From TVC After 12 Years As ‘Your View’ Host

TVC Communications, the parent company of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Max FM, Adaba FM, and Yanga FM, has officially announced the resignation of Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Managing Director of TVC Entertainment and longtime host of the popular daytime show Your View.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the company’s Public Relations Manager, Edward Akintara, who confirmed that Afolabi-Brown will step down from her role on Thursday, August 29, 2025.

“After 12 impactful years at the helm of Your View, Morayo has chosen to step down in order to fully dedicate herself to a passion project she has nurtured over the years,” the statement read. “While we are saddened to see her leave, we celebrate her outstanding contributions to the show, the network, and the countless lives she has touched across Nigeria and beyond.”

Afolabi-Brown, known for her strong voice on women’s issues and socio-political discourse, has become one of Nigeria’s most recognizable TV personalities. Since its debut, Your View has grown into a leading platform for women’s perspectives on national conversations.

TVC Communications noted that while Morayo’s presence on the programme will be deeply missed, the show remains committed to maintaining its relevance and quality.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Morayo for her dedication, vision, and inspiration throughout her time with TVC Communications,” Akintara stated. “Her legacy will always be a valued part of our story, and she remains a beloved member of the TVC family.”

The company called on the public and media to show continued respect and support for Afolabi-Brown as she transitions into her next chapter. Official updates or further enquiries, it said, should be directed to the Corporate Communications team or through TVC’s verified channels.