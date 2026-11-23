By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

Key Points

· Moniepoint Microfinance Bank says it disbursed over $700m (about N1tn) in loans to micro, small and medium enterprises in 2025

· Three out of four of those borrowers, or 75 per cent, were accessing formal business credit for the first time

· The bank inaugurated its North Central regional headquarters in Abuja, the first of six planned regional offices

· Offices are also planned for Kano, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Ekiti and Ibadan

· The bank says its services reach more than 30 million businesses and individuals across all 774 local government areas

· It expanded its physical network to more than 600 centres nationwide in 2026

Main Story

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has disclosed that it disbursed over $700m in loans to micro, small and medium enterprises in 2025, as it unveiled plans to establish six regional offices across Nigeria to expand financial services and support business growth. The bank made the disclosure in a statement on Sunday following the inauguration of its North Central regional headquarters in Abuja, the first of the six planned offices.

The bank said the $700m, equivalent to about N1tn, went to MSMEs last year, with 75 per cent of beneficiaries accessing formal business credit for the first time. “In 2025, Moniepoint disbursed over $700m (about N1tn) in loans to micro, small and medium enterprises. For three out of four of those borrowers, it was the first formal business credit they had ever accessed,” the statement read.

The Abuja headquarters is located on Dar-es-Salaam Street, Wuse 2, and will serve as the operational hub for the North Central region. It was inaugurated by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, represented by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Taiwo Oyedele.

The Issues

The expansion comes amid persistent difficulty for small businesses in accessing formal credit. An October 2026 report by the Development Bank of Nigeria said commercial bank lending to small-scale enterprises accounted for just 0.38 per cent of total private sector credit in 2025, compared with 27.04 per cent in 1992. Against that backdrop, Moniepoint’s claim that most of its borrowers were first-time formal borrowers points to a large unserved market.

The move to physical offices also marks a shift for a bank known for its digital and agent-based model. Managing Director Babatunde Olofin said the offices will give customers a place to walk in for face-to-face support and contact with business relationship managers, an acknowledgement that digital reach alone does not meet every customer’s needs, The figures on loans, customers and network coverage come from the bank’s own statement and have not been independently verified in the report.

What’s Being Said

Shettima commended Moniepoint’s investment and its contribution to financial inclusion. “This investment aligns with the Federal Government’s priorities of financial and economic inclusion, agricultural development, and affordable financing for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises,” he said. “When a small business can receive payments reliably, keep proper records and obtain suitable financing, it has a better chance of expanding, employing more people and contributing to national prosperity.”

Olofin said: “Today, we are expanding beyond digital to give every Moniepoint customer a welcoming space to walk into for face-to-face support. By bringing our services closer to you, we are making banking more convenient, reliable and trustworthy than ever before. This is just the beginning. We plan to open more locations across additional states., Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions Chairman Mukhail Abiru said: “Moniepoint has distinguished itself through its contribution to digital payments, financial inclusion and the growth of MSMEs.”

What’s Next

Regional offices in Kano, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Ekiti and Ibadan are to follow Abuja, each serving as a base for its own region and creating jobs in its host community. Together, the six offices will give the bank a permanent physical footprint on top of a network that already reaches all 774 local government areas, The bank says it plans to open more locations across additional states. Attention will turn to the opening timelines for the remaining offices and to whether lending to MSMEs keeps growing.

Bottom Line

Moniepoint is pairing its digital reach with a physical presence and a large MSME lending record, betting that face-to-face service will help bring more first-time borrowers into formal credit.