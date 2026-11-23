Key Points

The European Union has maintained aviation restrictions on 12 African countries over concerns about aviation safety oversight.

The latest EU Air Safety List identifies 87 airlines across 10 of the affected countries.

Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan and Libya account for the highest number of individually named carriers.

TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo are exempted from the restrictions imposed on Angolan carriers.

Airlines can seek removal from the blacklist by demonstrating compliance with international safety standards.

Main Story

The European Union has maintained aviation restrictions on 12 African countries, placing 87 individually named airlines from the affected nations on its latest Air Safety List over concerns about the ability of their aviation authorities to ensure adequate safety oversight.

The restrictions affect Angola, Congo (Brazzaville), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Liberia, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Tanzania.

Under the restrictions, airlines certified by the affected countries are generally prohibited from operating within the EU, regardless of whether their individual names appear on the document.

However, Angola has two exceptions: TAAG Angola Airlines and Heli Malongo, which are permitted to operate in European airspace.

The latest list identifies 87 airlines across 10 of the 12 countries. Tanzania accounts for the highest number, with 34 carriers, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 13, Sudan with 12 and Libya with 10.

Liberia and Sierra Leone are also subject to blanket restrictions, although the document does not identify individual airlines from either country.

The European Commission’s decision forms part of its ongoing efforts to protect passengers and ensure that airlines operating within the EU meet acceptable international aviation safety requirements.

The Issues

The restrictions highlight concerns about aviation regulatory oversight in parts of Africa.

Importantly, being covered by a country-wide ban does not necessarily mean every airline operating under that country’s certification has individually failed safety inspections.

Instead, the EU can impose restrictions when a national aviation regulator cannot demonstrate that it effectively supervises airlines operating under its authority.

This distinction means the responsibility extends beyond individual airlines to the institutions responsible for enforcing safety regulations, monitoring operations and ensuring compliance.

The restrictions can also affect international connectivity, airline business opportunities and the ability of affected carriers to access the European aviation market.

What’s Being Said

The European Commission’s Air Safety List provides a mechanism for identifying airlines and aviation authorities that do not meet the bloc’s safety requirements.

Airlines seeking removal from the list must demonstrate compliance with international safety standards and address the deficiencies identified by regulators.

The EU also permits certain operations through wet-leasing arrangements involving approved carriers, subject to applicable conditions.

Beyond the country-wide restrictions, two African airlines face individual bans. They are Air Express Algeria and Air Zimbabwe.

Air Express Algeria was added in the June 2026 update following safety concerns identified by European aviation experts, including shortcomings in compliance with international standards. The airline said it intended to address the deficiencies by the end of 2026.

Their inclusion brings the number of individually named African carriers on the updated list to 89.

What’s Next

Affected airlines and national aviation authorities will need to demonstrate improvements in safety oversight and compliance before restrictions can be lifted.

The EU’s latest revision is the 48th update of its Air Safety List since the system was introduced in 2006.

The June 2026 global update covered 154 airlines across 16 countries, including 126 affected by inadequate national aviation oversight.

Bottom Line

The EU’s aviation blacklist is a reminder that airline safety depends not only on individual carriers but also on the strength of national regulatory institutions. For affected African countries, improving oversight, enforcing international standards and restoring confidence in their aviation systems will be essential to regaining access to the European market.