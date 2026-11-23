Key Points

Afe Babalola University matriculated 2,442 students for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The university admitted 2,089 regular undergraduates, 77 ODL students and 276 part-time students.

Medicine and Health Sciences recorded the highest number of regular undergraduate admissions, with 684 students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Smaranda Olarinde urged students to pursue academic excellence and uphold integrity.

She warned against presenting AI-generated material or another person’s work as original academic work.

Main Story

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), has matriculated 2,442 students for the 2026/2027 academic session, with its management urging the new entrants to pursue academic excellence, remain focused and uphold the institution’s values.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, disclosed the figure on Saturday during the university’s 18th matriculation ceremony in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

She said the new students comprised 857 males and 1,232 females, while giving a breakdown of the admissions into 2,089 regular undergraduate students, 77 Open and Distance Learning (ODL) students and 276 part-time students.

According to Olarinde, the regular undergraduate admissions covered six colleges. The College of Social and Management Sciences admitted 306 students, while Sciences recorded 307.

The College of Pharmacy admitted 275 students, Medicine and Health Sciences had 684, Law recorded 171, and Engineering admitted 346 students.

Addressing the matriculants, the vice-chancellor acknowledged that adjusting to university life could be demanding, particularly for students experiencing a new academic environment and greater personal responsibilities.

She encouraged them not to allow difficult moments to undermine their ambitions, advising them to seek guidance from lecturers and make use of the university’s support services, including counselling.

Olarinde also stressed the importance of setting clear academic, professional and personal goals from the beginning of their university journey.

She urged the students to develop realistic plans, remain disciplined and avoid waiting until examinations were approaching before taking their studies seriously.

According to her, academic success depends on small but consistent efforts sustained over time.

The Issues

Beyond welcoming the new students, the university’s message highlighted two important challenges facing higher education: student adjustment and academic integrity.

The transition from secondary school to university often comes with increased academic demands, unfamiliar surroundings and pressure to make important decisions. Without proper guidance and discipline, these challenges can affect students’ performance and overall university experience.

The growing use of artificial intelligence also presents questions about originality, responsible research and the proper use of technology in academic work.

What’s Being Said

Olarinde said digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, were changing how knowledge was created, accessed and applied.

While acknowledging their potential to support research, improve productivity and expand learning opportunities, she warned students against using technology to undermine academic honesty.

She cautioned them against submitting another person’s work or machine-generated material as their original work in violation of university regulations.

She added that the true value of a degree depended not only on academic results but also on the knowledge and competence students genuinely acquired.

Responding on behalf of the matriculants, Miss Ifure Akpanobong pledged that the new students would uphold the university’s values, integrity and academic rules.

What’s Next

The matriculants are expected to begin their academic journey under the university’s established regulations and academic support systems.

The administration of the matriculation oath was the major highlight of the ceremony, formally welcoming the students into the institution.

Bottom Line

ABUAD’s matriculation of 2,442 students marks the beginning of a new academic chapter for the institution and its fresh intake. However, the university’s message goes beyond admission numbers: students must combine ambition with discipline, make responsible use of technology and build the knowledge and competence their degrees are expected to represent.