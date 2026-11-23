By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 23rd, 2026

Key Points

· FIFA President Gianni Infantino will face French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Japanese football chief Kozo Tashima in his bid for another term

· FIFA announced the candidates in a statement on Thursday, with the election scheduled for March 2027

· It is the first time Infantino has faced an opponent since becoming president in 2016, having been re-elected unopposed in 2023

· The nominations have been sent to FIFA’s electoral committee for review

· Former Switzerland defender Ramon Vega, who announced his intention to run last month, was not among the candidates named

· Infantino has faced criticism over his proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise, which reportedly aimed to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions

Main Story

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will face competition from French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo and Japanese football chief Kozo Tashima in his bid for another term. The world governing body announced the candidates in a statement issued on Thursday.

The election is scheduled for March 2027 and will be the first time Infantino has faced an opponent since he became FIFA president in 2016. He was re-elected unopposed in 2023, FIFA said the candidatures have been forwarded to its electoral committee for examination and for a decision on their admission. “Member associations will be notified of the names of the proposed and admitted candidates no later than 18 February 2027,” the statement read.

Diallo declared his intention to run on Monday, backed by European football associations represented on the UEFA executive committee and the FIFA Council. Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, announced his ambition earlier this month and formally submitted his nomination on Wednesday.

The Issues

The contest follows controversy over the FIFA Forward Enterprise, an initiative reportedly aimed at selling stakes in the World Cup and other major competitions. The proposal failed to materialise, but it drew criticism and calls for Infantino’s resignation.

Diallo, who became president of the French Football Federation in 2023, played a prominent role in the withdrawal of support for Infantino by France and other European associations over the controversy. His backing from European bodies makes his challenge more than symbolic, since it reflects a split between Infantino and part of European football’s leadership.

Ramon Vega, a former Switzerland defender who announced his run last month, was left off the list FIFA published on Thursday. The reason was not given in the statement, and the electoral committee has not yet ruled on which candidates will be admitted.

What’s Being Said

Infantino has maintained that he enjoys sufficient backing from member associations worldwide to secure another term, FIFA’s statement focused on process, noting that candidatures have been referred to the electoral committee and that member associations will be told the names of proposed and admitted candidates by February 18, 2027. No direct comments from Diallo or Tashima were included in the report.

What’s Next

The electoral committee will review the candidatures and decide on admission, with member associations notified no later than February 18, 2027. The vote follows in March 2027, Attention will turn to whether Diallo and Tashima are both admitted, whether Vega is added, and how the member associations line up behind Infantino or his challengers.

Bottom Line

For the first time in a decade, Infantino faces a real contest for the FIFA presidency, with a European-backed challenger and a Japanese football veteran testing his claim to wide support after the Forward Enterprise row.