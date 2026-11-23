KEY POINTS

MILO Nigeria says more than 2.1 million consumers received rewards through its Text & Win promotion.

The July to October campaign attracted more than 10 million entries, with over ₦3 billion invested in prizes and rewards.

Six participants won vehicles, including five Jetour X70 hybrid SUVs and a Jetour T2 grand prize.

MAIN STORY

MILO Nigeria says it has rewarded more than 2.1 million consumers through its Text & Win promotion, which attracted over 10 million entries nationwide between July and October 2026.

The promotion offered airtime, cash prizes and hybrid vehicles to consumers who purchased promotional 20-gramme packs of MILO and submitted unique codes.

According to the company, more than two million participants received airtime rewards, while 75 consumers won ₦250,000 each.

Another 55 participants received ₦500,000 each, while 10 won ₦1 million each.

Six consumers emerged as vehicle winners. Five received brand-new Jetour X70 hybrid vehicles through bi-weekly draws, while Michael Uchegbu from Lagos won the grand prize of a Jetour T2 hybrid vehicle.

The other vehicle winners were Oye Bolaji from Ogun, Okafor Helen from Taraba, Oladipupo Ajiferuke from Lagos, Suleiman Kasim from Katsina and Asabe Barry from Plateau.

THE ISSUES

The promotion was part of Nestlé Nigeria’s consumer engagement strategy, using product purchases and unique codes to attract participation while offering rewards to customers.

The company said it invested more than ₦3 billion in the promotion, although it did not provide a breakdown of the total expenditure or the value allocated to each category of prizes.

For consumer goods companies, promotions of this kind provide an opportunity to strengthen brand engagement and encourage repeat purchases. However, the reported number of entries does not necessarily represent the number of unique consumers, as individual participants may submit multiple entries.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Nestlé Nigeria Managing Director, Mr Wassim Elhusseini, said the promotion reflected the relationship the company had built with consumers over the years.

“At Nestlé, trust is the foundation of everything we do. It is earned through consistency, quality and delivering on our commitments every day,” he said.

He added that the company would continue investing in initiatives that create value for individuals, families and communities.

Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, Category Manager, Beverages at Nestlé Nigeria, said the campaign was designed to reward consumers who continued to choose the brand.

“The Text & Win promotion was an opportunity to give back to the consumers who continue to choose MILO by creating a rewarding experience that was simple, accessible and impactful,” he said.

Uchegbu, the grand prize winner, described his victory as a surprise after participating for several weeks without winning. He said his family had remained loyal consumers of MILO.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nestlé Nigeria said the promotion formed part of its broader consumer and community engagement efforts.

The company also highlighted other MILO initiatives, including the MILO Basketball Championship, MILO Building Champions and the MILO Elevate Recycling Initiative, which it said support youth development, active lifestyles and environmental sustainability.

BOTTOM LINE

MILO’s Text & Win promotion attracted millions of entries and distributed cash, airtime and vehicle prizes across Nigeria. The campaign also demonstrates how consumer brands use promotional rewards to maintain customer engagement and strengthen their connection with households.