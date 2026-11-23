KEY POINTS

Traders in Abuja say more customers are requesting goods on credit as rising living costs reduce their ability to pay immediately.

Delayed and unpaid debts are limiting cash available for restocking, daily operations and business expansion.

Some traders are responding by keeping credit records, setting borrowing limits and restricting credit to trusted customers.

MAIN STORY

Rising requests for goods on credit are putting pressure on small businesses in Abuja, with traders reporting slower cash flow, reduced restocking and mounting unpaid debts as customers struggle with household expenses.

The traders said on Sunday that more customers who previously paid in cash were now asking to buy goods on credit, often promising to settle their bills after receiving their salaries or at the end of the month.

Umar Bayero, a trader in essential goods, said most of his customers were civil servants whose requests for credit had increased because of rising living costs.

He said while some customers repaid their debts after receiving their monthly salaries, others delayed payment or failed to honour agreements.

“Money tied up in credit sales affects daily cash flow and makes restocking difficult. It also affects the cash available for my POS transactions,” he said.

Azubuike Okafor, a foodstuff trader, said almost half of his customers now bought goods on credit, compared with two or three months earlier.

“Since food prices went up, people no longer have cash. Even people who used to pay cash before now ask me to give them goods and promise to pay at month end,” he said.

Okafor said some customers took weeks or months to repay, while others failed to pay altogether.

He explained that on days when he sold goods worth ₦50,000, he sometimes had only ₦20,000 to ₦25,000 in cash, with the balance tied up in credit sales.

The situation, he said, had affected his profits and delayed plans to open another shop for his wife.

THE ISSUES

For small traders, sales do not always translate into cash available for the next day’s business. When customers take goods without immediate payment, the trader may record a sale but still lack the money needed to replace the stock.

This creates a difficult cycle: traders extend credit to retain customers, but delayed repayments leave them with less capital to buy new supplies. The pressure can become more severe when customers fail to repay altogether.

The impact is particularly evident in businesses selling perishable goods.

Aisha Bello, a tomato and pepper seller, said she now received between eight and 13 requests for credit every week, compared with only a few previously.

She said some customers who promised to pay the following day delayed repayment for one or two weeks.

“Sometimes, when customers have money, they buy from others without remembering you. It is only when they want to buy on credit that they remember you,” she said.

Bello said unpaid debts had left her with additional losses because tomatoes could spoil before she recovered the money owed.

She has consequently reduced her tomato purchases from three baskets to one because of limited capital. The reduction has affected her sales and plans to introduce yam trading.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Okafor said he now records customers’ names, telephone numbers and residential addresses before allowing them to buy on credit.

Bello said she sometimes visits customers at home to request payment and has stopped extending credit to those who repeatedly fail to repay.

Another trader, Haneefa Yunus, said she mainly extended credit to loyal customers but sometimes encountered delays because some customers became offended when reminded about outstanding debts.

She said she used text messages and verbal reminders to encourage customers to clear their debts before making further purchases.

WHAT’S NEXT

Some traders said they were tightening their credit arrangements by keeping records, setting borrowing limits and restricting credit sales to customers they trusted.

They appealed to customers to honour repayment agreements, saying timely payments were necessary to keep their businesses operating and maintain regular supplies.

BOTTOM LINE

Rising credit purchases are helping customers obtain essential goods despite pressure on household budgets, but they are transferring some of that pressure to small traders. Without timely repayments, businesses risk running short of the cash needed to restock, sustain sales and expand.