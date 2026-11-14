Microsoft 365 outage: What happened, which services were affected and what businesses should know

Businesses that rely on Microsoft 365 for email, meetings, document sharing and artificial intelligence tools experienced widespread disruption after a technical problem at Microsoft affected its cloud services on November 12 and 13, 2026.

The outage prevented some users from accessing Outlook and their Exchange Online mailboxes, while features in Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Microsoft 365 Copilot and other workplace applications also became unavailable or unreliable. The disruption extended beyond Microsoft’s products, affecting the Microsoft 365 connectors used by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude to retrieve information from users’ work accounts.

Downdetector, which tracks user reports of service disruptions, recorded complaints from 74 countries and territories within about an hour of the incident. Outlook problem reports peaked at more than 2,000 times their normal level, while Microsoft has said more than 430 million people use its Microsoft 365 applications. The company also reported more than 450 million paid commercial subscriptions for the service earlier this year. AP News+1

Microsoft said on November 14 that it had addressed the underlying technical problem and restored services, although it continued monitoring the infrastructure and processing email backlogs. For businesses using the platform, the incident raises questions about how much of their daily operations depend on one technology provider, what happens to messages during an outage and how they can maintain business continuity when essential digital tools become unavailable.

Why did the Microsoft 365 outage affect so many services?

The disruption began with Exchange Online, Microsoft’s cloud-based email service, which provides the infrastructure behind business email accounts accessed through Outlook.

Although Outlook is the application most users interact with, it is not the system that independently stores and processes all their business emails. Exchange Online handles mailbox access, email delivery, calendars and related functions, allowing users to access their work accounts through Outlook on desktop computers, browsers and mobile devices.

When Exchange Online experienced connectivity problems, users could not reliably access their mailboxes through these different channels. Microsoft also reported that some servers were becoming unavailable after failing automated health checks, reducing the capacity available to handle requests and creating further connectivity problems.

The consequences extended to other applications because Microsoft 365 products share infrastructure and exchange information to perform certain functions. For example, Teams uses Exchange Online data for calendar-related activities, while Copilot retrieves information from users’ emails, calendars and files to provide work-related assistance. When the underlying service became unavailable, features that depended on it also experienced interruptions. Mail Services+1

This explains why the incident was not limited to people who use Outlook. A company could have experienced problems with meeting schedules, access to recently used files, task management or AI-assisted work even when employees were not directly trying to open their email accounts.

Which Microsoft services were affected?

The extent of the disruption varied by application because not every feature relies on Exchange Online. Some services became difficult to access, while others continued operating but lost functions that depended on Microsoft’s email infrastructure.

The affected services included:

Outlook and Exchange Online: Users experienced difficulties opening mailboxes, sending and receiving emails, and accessing their accounts through desktop, web and mobile connections. Email delivery was also delayed.

Users experienced difficulties opening mailboxes, sending and receiving emails, and accessing their accounts through desktop, web and mobile connections. Email delivery was also delayed. Microsoft Teams: Calendar access, meeting scheduling and some chat-related functions were affected. Core messaging and online meetings remained largely functional in some environments, meaning the entire Teams platform was not necessarily unavailable.

Calendar access, meeting scheduling and some chat-related functions were affected. Core messaging and online meetings remained largely functional in some environments, meaning the entire Teams platform was not necessarily unavailable. Microsoft 365 Copilot: Users experienced problems loading Copilot Chat and receiving responses. The assistant also struggled to retrieve work information from emails, calendars and files.

Users experienced problems loading Copilot Chat and receiving responses. The assistant also struggled to retrieve work information from emails, calendars and files. SharePoint Online: Some features that depended on Exchange Online were disrupted, including certain external file-sharing operations. Direct access to files stored in SharePoint remained available in affected environments.

Some features that depended on Exchange Online were disrupted, including certain external file-sharing operations. Direct access to files stored in SharePoint remained available in affected environments. Microsoft Planner and To Do: Users reported unreliable task operations, including difficulties loading To Do and carrying out actions in Planner.

Users reported unreliable task operations, including difficulties loading To Do and carrying out actions in Planner. Microsoft Intune and Defender: Some administration, security monitoring and policy-related functions experienced interruptions or delays.

Some administration, security monitoring and policy-related functions experienced interruptions or delays. Microsoft Purview and Power BI: Certain data governance, information protection and report export functions were affected.

The distinction between an entire application being unavailable and specific functions failing is important. A business might still have been able to open a SharePoint document, for example, but experience problems sharing it externally or retrieving it through another Microsoft 365 feature. Mail Services+2

Why did ChatGPT and Claude also experience problems?

The outage also affected users of artificial intelligence tools that connect to Microsoft 365 accounts.

ChatGPT and Claude offer connectors that allow users to retrieve information from supported workplace applications. Once authorised, these connections can help an employee search company emails, find documents, review calendar information or use work data when completing a task.

For instance, an employee could ask an AI assistant to summarise recent correspondence about a project, identify outstanding requests in their inbox or retrieve information from a document stored in the company’s connected workspace. The assistant needs access to the relevant Microsoft 365 services to complete those tasks.

When Exchange Online and related Microsoft 365 connections became unreliable, these AI features could no longer retrieve some of the information they needed. OpenAI reported problems with new Microsoft 365 connections and tools, while Anthropic said its Microsoft 365 connector and Claude for Outlook were returning errors for many requests. OpenAI Status+1

This did not mean that ChatGPT or Claude as a whole had stopped working. The disruption concerned their Microsoft 365 integrations, so users could still access the AI platforms but encounter errors when asking them to retrieve emails, calendar information or other data from affected Microsoft accounts.

OpenAI reported that its Microsoft 365 connector had returned to normal operation on November 13, while Anthropic also marked its connector incident as resolved that day. OpenAI Status+1

The incident illustrates an important distinction for businesses adopting AI. An AI assistant may be operational, but its usefulness can still depend on the availability of the external systems supplying the information it needs. Connecting an AI tool to a company’s email and document platform therefore introduces another dependency rather than eliminating the existing one.

Were emails lost during the outage?

Microsoft’s recovery measures were designed to prevent delayed emails from being immediately rejected or returned to senders.

During the disruption, the company extended its email timeout window to 48 hours to give delayed messages more time to reach their destinations. In practical terms, messages held up by the service disruption could remain in delivery queues while Microsoft worked to restore the affected infrastructure.

This does not mean every email was immediately delivered once Outlook became accessible again. Microsoft said it was still reducing accumulated email queues and backlogs as services recovered, meaning users could regain access to their accounts before all delayed messages had been processed. Mail Services+1

Businesses should therefore check for delayed correspondence, particularly messages relating to customer orders, payments, contracts, regulatory submissions and other time-sensitive transactions. Where a sender has not received confirmation that an important message was delivered, it may be necessary to contact the recipient through another channel rather than assume that the email was received.

Users also had limited options for fixing the problem themselves. Changing an Outlook password, reinstalling the application or restarting a computer would not resolve an outage affecting Microsoft’s underlying infrastructure. Organisations were advised to monitor Microsoft’s service status updates and allow the recovery process to continue.

What caused the outage?

Microsoft initially attributed the disruption to server availability problems and elevated infrastructure load. Its engineers found that affected servers were failing automated health checks and becoming unavailable, while some servers restarted during recovery efforts became unresponsive again when traffic returned.

The company tried several measures, including restarting affected servers, limiting certain types of traffic, redistributing workloads and applying configuration changes. However, its initial recovery efforts did not immediately restore stable service across the affected infrastructure.

On November 14, Microsoft provided a clearer explanation, saying the incident had been introduced by a problem during an earlier network capacity upgrade that surfaced following a more recent network change. It said the underlying issue had been addressed and that services were being restored gradually to ensure stability across affected regions.

Microsoft also said there was no indication that the incident resulted from malicious or cyber activity or from artificial intelligence and AI agents. The company promised to publish a full post-incident report after completing its review. THERS Account Help Center+1

The explanation is significant because it points to a technical problem involving Microsoft’s own infrastructure rather than an external attack. It also shows how a change intended to improve network capacity can create problems elsewhere in a system when the interaction between different components is not properly managed.

What does the outage mean for Nigerian businesses?

Although the disruption was reported across several regions, it is relevant to Nigerian organisations that use Microsoft 365 for daily operations. Nigeria’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) issued an advisory on November 13, warning organisations about the disruption affecting Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft cloud services.

For a Nigerian company that uses Microsoft 365 as its main communication and collaboration platform, the consequences could extend beyond employees being unable to read their emails. Sales teams may struggle to respond to customer enquiries, finance departments may experience delays in receiving invoices or payment confirmations, and managers may be unable to access meeting schedules or documents required for decisions.

The effect would depend on how extensively the organisation relies on the affected services and whether it has alternative arrangements. A business that uses Outlook only for routine correspondence may experience inconvenience, while one that also depends on Microsoft 365 for customer support, document approvals, internal communication and task management could face a more serious interruption.

Small and medium-sized businesses may be particularly exposed where one subscription supports nearly every digital work process and there is no separate communication or document access arrangement. A company may have paid for several applications, but if those applications depend on the same underlying infrastructure, using them does not necessarily provide independent backup capacity. Alerts & Advisories+1

How can businesses reduce the risk of another outage?

The incident does not mean businesses should abandon Microsoft 365 or stop using cloud-based software. It does, however, demonstrate why organisations need to identify which business activities would stop if a major technology provider became unavailable.

One practical measure is to establish alternative communication channels for urgent business matters. Companies that depend on Outlook should ensure employees know how to contact colleagues, customers and suppliers through other channels when corporate email is inaccessible. These arrangements could include telephone numbers, a separate business email service or an approved messaging platform.

Organisations should also maintain independent copies of important business documents and records. Storing a document in several Microsoft 365 applications does not necessarily create an independent backup if those applications rely on the same cloud infrastructure. Businesses need to understand where their backups are stored, whether they can access them during a Microsoft service disruption and how frequently they are updated.

Another priority is to establish procedures for critical transactions. Finance teams, for example, should know how to verify payment instructions and communicate with suppliers when email is unavailable, while customer service teams should have alternative ways to receive complaints and enquiries. Businesses should also test these arrangements periodically rather than assume they will work during an emergency.

For companies using AI assistants connected to Microsoft 365, it is equally important to understand which tasks depend on those connections. An employee may still be able to use an AI tool for general research or drafting during an outage, but tasks requiring access to company emails, calendars and documents may remain unavailable until the underlying connection is restored.

Can businesses claim compensation from Microsoft?

Microsoft publishes service-level agreements that set out its uptime commitments and the circumstances under which eligible customers may receive service credits when a service fails to meet those commitments.

However, a service disruption does not automatically mean every Microsoft 365 subscriber is entitled to a refund. Eligibility depends on the particular service, subscription agreement, applicable service-level terms and the conditions for submitting a claim.

Businesses using paid Microsoft 365 commercial plans should ask their IT administrators or service providers to review the applicable agreement, document the disruption and determine whether a service credit claim is available. Microsoft provides its current and archived service-level agreements through its licensing documentation portal. Microsoft

What happens next?

Microsoft said on November 14 that it had addressed the underlying technical issue and restored services, although it continued monitoring the affected infrastructure and processing accumulated email backlogs. Its promised post-incident report is expected to provide more detail about the network changes involved, why the initial recovery attempts were unsuccessful and what measures the company will introduce to reduce the risk of a repeat disruption. THERS Account Help Center

For businesses, the more immediate task is to confirm that email delivery, calendar functions, document sharing and connected AI tools are working normally, rather than treating the restoration of Outlook access as proof that every dependent service has recovered.

Bottom line

The Microsoft 365 outage showed how a problem with one underlying cloud service can disrupt several applications used by businesses for communication, collaboration and decision-making. It also exposed the dependencies behind workplace AI tools, which may be unable to retrieve company information when the platforms supplying that information are unavailable.

For Nigerian businesses, the lesson is not necessarily to replace Microsoft 365, but to avoid making any single technology provider the only route through which critical operations can continue. Alternative communication channels, independent data backups and tested continuity procedures can help limit the financial and operational consequences of the next major service disruption.