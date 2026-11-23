Key Points

NYSC Kogi Coordinator, Mrs Chika Chris-Moneke, has urged corps members to pursue entrepreneurial training after their orientation camp.

She said skills acquired during the SAED programme should serve as a foundation for continuous learning and self-reliance.

The advice was given during the closing ceremony of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Week in Kogi.

The Assistant Director of SAED, Mrs Patience Eguakhide, encouraged corps members to participate in post-camp training.

NYSC officials commended trainers and camp staff for their contributions to the programme.

Main Story

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Kogi State, Mrs Chika Chris-Moneke, has urged corps members to embrace post-camp entrepreneurial training to develop practical skills, promote self-reliance and improve their economic opportunities.

Chris-Moneke gave the advice on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Week held at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kogi State.

She said the skills acquired during the orientation exercise should not mark the end of corps members’ learning but serve as a foundation for continuous development, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The coordinator, who delivered the closing address on behalf of the Acting Director of SAED, Mrs Winifred Shokpeka, commended the corps members for their enthusiasm and active participation throughout the programme.

She encouraged them to identify available business opportunities, improve their abilities and apply the knowledge gained towards their personal and professional development.

According to her, embracing further training would help corps members build on the foundation provided by the SAED programme and prepare them for opportunities beyond their national service.

The Issues

Youth unemployment and limited access to sustainable employment opportunities remain major challenges facing many young Nigerians.

For graduates entering the labour market, relying solely on conventional employment can limit their options, particularly in an economy where available jobs may not match the number of job seekers.

Entrepreneurship and vocational skills development offer alternative pathways for young people to generate income, establish businesses and create employment for others.

However, acquiring basic skills during orientation camp is only the first step. Continuous training, access to funding, mentorship and practical business experience are important for turning those skills into sustainable ventures.

The NYSC’s SAED programme is designed to encourage corps members to explore these opportunities before completing their national service.

What’s Being Said

Earlier, the Assistant Director of SAED in Kogi, Mrs Patience Eguakhide, highlighted the achievements and benefits of the programme, encouraging corps members to participate in post-camp training to strengthen their entrepreneurial capacity.

Eguakhide also praised the trainers for their dedication and commitment to equipping corps members with practical skills throughout the exercise.

In her closing remarks, Chris-Moneke appreciated the course officials and other camp staff for their contributions to the successful organisation of the orientation programme.

She subsequently declared the SAED activities formally closed.

What’s Next

With the orientation camp training concluded, corps members are expected to build on the skills acquired by exploring further learning opportunities and participating in post-camp entrepreneurial programmes.

Continued engagement with SAED training opportunities could help interested participants develop business ideas, improve their professional abilities and prepare for self-employment after their national service.

Bottom Line

The NYSC’s encouragement for corps members to embrace entrepreneurship reflects the growing importance of practical skills in addressing youth unemployment and promoting economic independence.

However, the real value of the SAED programme will depend on how many corps members translate their training into viable businesses and sustainable sources of income.

Beyond teaching young people new skills, continued support through mentorship, funding and post-camp training will be essential to helping them become successful entrepreneurs.