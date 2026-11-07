Successful reinvention requires purpose, planning and accountability, says Ayanyemi

With over 23 years of experience in human resources leadership, executive search and organisational development, Patience Ayanyemi has built a career around helping businesses find the right talent and develop effective leaders. As Founder and Chief Operating Officer of i4WE Human Capital Limited, now operating as MRINetwork AfroAnglo Partnership, she works with organisations across West Africa and the Middle East to address leadership needs, strengthen workforce performance and navigate organisational change. Her experience spans several sectors, alongside a strong commitment to coaching professionals through career transitions and new beginnings. An alumna of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women Growth Fellowship and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, Patience brings a people-centred perspective to business leadership and talent development. In this interview, she shares her insights on executive recruitment, workplace challenges, leadership development and the future of human capital management. In this interview, she discusses the realities of reinvention, the importance of self-awareness and how people can navigate uncertainty, remain focused on their goals and manage new beginnings.

Can reinvention happen without a major change in career, or can a person reinvent themselves while remaining in the same environment?

Yes, reinvention can happen in the same career and environment. Job scope can be expanded, a shift in performance and additional skills may be acquired for challenges within the organization. Reinvention can be a shift in mindset.

What is the difference between reinventing yourself and constantly searching for something new because you are uncomfortable with where you are?

For Reinvention, you must have a clear set objective and purpose why you are reinventing yourself and learning to manage a new beginning. Your values must align with your purpose for reinvention.This is different from searching for something new because you are uncomfortable with where you are. When reinventing yourself, you will meet with very uncomfortable situations because change is always uncomfortable.

How should a person assess what they have to offer before entering an unfamiliar chapter?

You must be sure you understand what is required in the unfamiliar chapter before venturing. Do some research about the new chapter.

Self assessment must be done; you check your previous training and skills. Also check if your personal values are aligned. You may also check your net worth in relation to the pool of contacts.

What happens to our sense of identity when the role, position or circumstances through which we have known ourselves begin to change?

This can cause so much discomfort and uncertainty.. change can be a difficult process. A person must have a mind shift at this point. I usually recommend coaching to expand the mind and thought process to make the change.

How important is self-awareness when making decisions that could alter the direction of one’s life?

Self awareness is very key to decision-making. You must be aware of your values, skills and abilities, contacts in making a life changing decision. Self awareness enables you to count the cost and weigh your new decisions.

New beginnings rarely come with complete certainty. How can people make meaningful decisions while still living with unanswered questions?

There is never a good time to make a good decision. A person must be self driven, self aware and set your objectives right, these are key factors in making decisions to start.

What role should patience play when a person is rebuilding, particularly when progress is slower than expected?

Proper planning and defining milestones that show success is critical. A person rebuilding must handle it as a project with timelines and key performance indicators. Yes, there is a need for patience but the person must ensure his or her energy is channelled in the right direction.

How can someone remain open to opportunities without losing a clear sense of what they are trying to build?

He or she must treat the process of achieving his set objective as a project with accountability. In our coaching practice, we often recommend having an accountability partner. This helps you to remain focused on the set objectives and goals.

At what point should a person stop waiting for the “right time” and simply take the first step?

Upon determining that you have transferable skills and your core values align with your new direction, if required, you can test run your ideas with a mentor or get a coach to work with you, draw up a project plan and start.

What does successfully managing a new beginning look like when there is no guarantee that it will lead where you first imagined?

Just focus on your goals and get an accountability partner.