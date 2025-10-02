Monaco vs Manchester City: Eric Dier’s Late Penalty Denies Pep Guardiola’s Side in Champions League Thriller

Manchester City were denied a second straight Champions League victory after Eric Dier’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw for Monaco at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday night.

Despite a superb brace from Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola’s men were forced to settle for a point after conceding in the final moments following a lengthy VAR check.

Haaland had fired City into an early lead, taking his season tally to 11 goals in just eight appearances. His opener came after Josko Gvardiol floated a precise ball over the top, which the Norwegian forward met with a clever lob over goalkeeper Philipp Köhn.

Monaco, however, struck back almost immediately. In the 18th minute, Krepin Diatta laid the ball off to Jordan Teze, who unleashed a thunderous right-footed drive from 20 metres, leaving Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance.

Just before halftime, City restored their advantage when Nico O’Reilly swung in a cross that Haaland powerfully headed home, marking his 52nd goal in only 50 Champions League appearances.

The game appeared to be heading for a City win until the 90th minute when referee Jesus Gil Manzano awarded Monaco a controversial penalty after VAR judged Nico González guilty of a high boot on Dier inside the box. Dier stepped up confidently, sending Donnarumma the wrong way to secure Monaco’s first point of the group stage.

The result leaves City on four points from two matches, having beaten Napoli in their opener, while Monaco picked up their first group-stage point. Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba watched from the stands as he edges closer to full fitness following his summer move.

The match also marked the first meeting between the sides since their iconic 2017 last-16 clash, which ended 6-6 on aggregate, famously won by Monaco on away goals.