Nigeria, Morocco Officially Establish $25bn Gas Pipeline Company

The $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project is moving into a new phase with the creation of a dedicated project company and expanded backing from international financiers.

The nearly 6,000-kilometre pipeline will connect Nigeria’s gas reserves to Europe via West Africa, enhancing regional energy security and supply. It is designed to transport between 15 and 30 billion cubic metres of gas annually, serving 13 coastal states and up to 400 million people. Domestic connections will also extend the line to landlocked countries such as Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali before linking with the Maghreb-Europe Pipeline.

Amina Benkhadra, Director-General of Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), confirmed that establishing the project company is a key step toward structuring financing and supervising implementation. Technical studies completed this year have confirmed the pipeline’s route.

The project will adopt a layered governance framework, with a parent company overseeing regional entities responsible for specific segments. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has approved this structure.

In July, Togo formally joined the initiative as a public partner through an additional protocol signed with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and ONHYM. On financing, Moroccan Energy Minister Leïla Benali announced that the United Arab Emirates will join existing partners, including the European Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, and the OPEC Fund.

The project company will be tasked with mobilising funds, with a final investment decision expected by the end of 2025.