Adopt-A-School initiative: Stanbic IBTC Upgrades Educational Landscape At Alegbo Primary School, Delta State

Stanbic IBTC Holdings has renovated Alegbo Primary School in Delta State, as part of its Adopt-A-School initiative, marking another milestone in the financial institution’s steadfast commitment to educational excellence across Nigeria. The comprehensive renovation and expansion project represents a holistic approach to educational development, addressing critical infrastructure needs while creating an environment that enables quality learning.

The transformative initiative encompassed an extensive scope of work designed to elevate the standard of education at rural primary schools. The project included the complete renovation of a three-classroom block. Each of the renovated classrooms received brand-new furniture designed to accommodate 40 students per class, with 20 carefully selected desks and chairs to enhance the learning experience. These upgrades will benefit more than 581 students and staff members.

Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the project’s commitment to enhancing education in Nigeria.

“This project represents our deep-seated belief in the transformative power of education and our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian leaders. By providing comprehensive infrastructure that addresses multiple aspects of the educational environment, we are not just building classrooms – we are building futures and empowering communities to thrive.”

Bunmi Dayo -Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, highlighted that the success at Alegbo Primary School demonstrates the need for quality education through a blend of infrastructure, technology, and environmental awareness.

“Our approach to educational philanthropy goes beyond mere infrastructure provision – we believe in creating holistic learning environments that inspire excellence and foster innovation. The success of this project at Alegbo Primary School reflects our understanding that quality education requires a combination of proper infrastructure, technology integration, and environmental consciousness.”

Recognising the importance of digital literacy in contemporary education, Stanbic IBTC constructed a fully equipped computer laboratory, complete with ten modern computers and ten custom-built workstations, providing students with essential technological skills for the digital age.

Understanding the fundamental importance of proper sanitation facilities in educational settings, the bank constructed eight modern toilet facilities; four dedicated to girls and four to boys ensuring privacy, and improved hygiene standards for all students.

The initiative extended beyond traditional classroom infrastructure to include the establishment of a mini-library, creating a dedicated space for reading culture and academic research. Recognising the importance of physical education and recreation in child development, the project also featured the development of a bore hole, providing students with opportunities to clean water supply and contributing to their overall well-being.

Environmental beautification efforts formed an integral component of the project, with the planting of 50 trees and flowers across the school grounds. This initiative not only creates a more pleasant and inspiring learning atmosphere but also promotes environmental consciousness among students, teachers, and the broader community.

The Alegbo Primary School transformation marks the 10th school to benefit from Stanbic IBTC’s systematic approach to educational development across Nigeria, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to diverse geographic representation in its educational support initiatives. The organisation has consistently focused its Adopt-A-School programme on comprehensive interventions that address multiple aspects of the educational environment, from basic infrastructure to technological integration and environmental sustainability.

The project was officially inaugurated during a ceremony attended by local government officials, traditional rulers, representatives of the parent-teacher association, and community stakeholders, who witnessed the handover ceremony, highlighting the importance of partnership in driving meaningful changes in the education sector.

The Stanbic IBTC Adopt-A-School programme continues to demonstrate the bank’s leadership in corporate social responsibility, with a particular focus on educational development as a catalyst for national growth and development. The initiative aligns with Nigeria’s educational policy objectives while addressing critical infrastructure gaps that have historically limited access to quality education in rural and underserved communities.