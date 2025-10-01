Police Deny Allegations Against IGP Egbetokun, Reaffirm Commitment To Justice

The Nigeria Police Force has refuted reports alleging that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun obstructed justice in a rape case involving an American citizen and an Indian national, describing the claims as baseless and misleading.

The allegations, said to have been contained in a letter addressed to the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills, by a former senior police officer, suggested that the IGP interfered in the matter.

But a senior police source, speaking on Monday, dismissed the report as false, insisting that the police leadership under Egbetokun remains committed to upholding justice and the rule of law.

“The IGP will not be distracted by unfounded claims aimed at tarnishing his image. The Nigeria Police Force remains focused on strengthening accountability, discipline, and transparency in its operations,” the source said.

The police further assured the public of its readiness to collaborate with both local and international partners to ensure justice is delivered in all cases, while urging Nigerians to disregard allegations that could undermine the integrity of the institution.