Mojisola Meranda Resigns As Lagos Assembly Speaker

Mojisola Meranda has officially stepped down as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. During a special plenary session on Monday, she announced her resignation by reading a letter addressed to the Assembly.

Meranda took on the role of Speaker on January 13, 2025, following the impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. Despite her short tenure, she was praised by fellow lawmakers for her leadership skills and ability to maintain a harmonious atmosphere in the House.

She resigned alongside other key officers who were appointed with her. Her resignation followed a meeting with senior members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who intervened to resolve an ongoing leadership crisis.

The crisis began when Obasa was removed from office by two-thirds of the 40-member Assembly due to allegations of misconduct. As Obasa’s deputy at the time, Meranda became the first female Speaker of the Lagos Assembly. However, Obasa refused to accept his removal, arguing that due process was not followed and accusing the authorities of using force to take over the Assembly complex.

On February 27, 2025, Obasa arrived at the Assembly complex accompanied by armed security officers, insisting he was still the Speaker. While his colleagues initially stood by Meranda, political interventions eventually led to her resignation and Obasa’s reinstatement.