Mudashiru Obasa Returns As Speaker Of The Lagos State House Of Assembly

Mudashiru Obasa has officially been reinstated as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly following the resignation of Mojisola Meranda. During Monday’s plenary session, lawmakers confirmed his return to office.

Obasa was initially removed from his position in January after being accused of poor leadership, abuse of power, frequent absenteeism, and intimidation of colleagues. More than 90% of the Assembly members supported his impeachment. However, he dismissed the allegations and claimed that his removal was unconstitutional.

In an effort to resolve the leadership crisis, top APC leaders, including former governors Bisi Akande, Segun Osoba, and Akinwunmi Ambode, intervened under the directive of President Bola Tinubu. Following a reconciliation meeting, Meranda submitted her resignation.

After reassuming his position, Obasa addressed the lawmakers, calling for unity and cooperation.

“We want to assure Lagosians that we are committed to serving and protecting their interests. The Lagos State House of Assembly is a credible institution with an internal mechanism for resolving issues in the best interest of the state and our party,” he stated.

He further expressed gratitude to his colleagues, pledging to work with them in peace and harmony.