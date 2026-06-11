Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives first batch of 258 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa

Key points

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the first batch of 258 Nigerian nationals evacuated from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks.

A special evacuation flight operated by Air Peace Airline arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday at 10:25 a.m..

The returning nationals were escorted by officials from the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, led by Acting High Commissioner Amb. Temitope Alexander Ajayi.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government.

Additional flights carrying more Nigerian returnees are expected to arrive in the country in the coming days as the evacuation continues.

Main Story

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially received the first batch of Nigerian nationals evacuated from the Republic of South Africa following a recent wave of xenophobic attacks.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the evacuation of 258 nationals serves as a clear demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of Nigerians living abroad.

The special repatriation mission was carried out via a dedicated flight operated by Air Peace Airline, which touched down at the International Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday at 10:25 a.m.. The returnees were escorted throughout the journey by senior officials from the Nigerian Mission in South Africa, a delegation led by the Acting High Commissioner, Amb. Temitope Alexander Ajayi. Upon their arrival in Lagos, the citizens were officially received at the airport by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, on behalf of the Federal Government.

Addressing the returnees at the terminal, Enikanolaiye stated firmly that the government would not tolerate subjecting Nigerians to targeted violence, attacks, or harassment regardless of their location. He highly commended the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria for its effective coordination of the complex logistical process. The ambassador also urged all Nigerians remaining in South Africa to stay vigilant, remain strictly law-abiding, and immediately report any safety threats directly to the local Nigerian mission.

The multi-agency evacuation effort was spearheaded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, working in close collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and various national security agencies. Enikanolaiye emphasized that this decisive exercise highlights the proactive, citizen-centered foreign policy of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

He assured the public that the federal government remains fully engaged with South African authorities at the highest diplomatic levels to ensure the protection of Nigerian nationals and to conclusively address the root causes of the violence. The newly arrived nationals are currently undergoing formal documentation, profiling, and mandatory medical evaluations, and will be housed in temporary accommodation before being reunited with their families.

The Issues

Securing the continuous safe passage and air transport logistics for the remaining batches of Nigerians awaiting evacuation in South Africa.

Managing the immediate profiling, health checks, and short-term housing demands for hundreds of arriving traumatized citizens.

Engaging in high-level diplomatic talks with South African authorities to halt the xenophobic attacks and protect remaining expatriates.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the administration’s stance on citizen protection, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye stated: “The Federal Government remains fully engaged with the South African authorities at the highest levels to ensure protection of Nigerian nationals and to address the root causes of these unfortunate incidents,”.

Emphasizing the fundamental right to safety, Enikanolaiye added: “This exercise underscores the government’s proactive and decisive response to protect Nigerians’ lives and dignity in the face of violence and intolerance. No Nigerian should live in fear simply because of their nationality,”.

What’s Next

Aviation and humanitarian officials will monitor the airspace for additional Air Peace evacuation flights arriving in the coming days.

The Ministry of Health and Immigration services will finalize the profiling and medical checks for the first batch of 258 returnees.

Nigerian diplomats in Pretoria will continue processing documentation for other stranded nationals wishing to return home.

Bottom Line

Following a breakout of xenophobic violence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has successfully repatriated 258 Nigerian nationals from South Africa on an Air Peace flight to Lagos, labeling the multi-agency operation a core reflection of the Tinubu administration’s citizen-centered foreign policy.