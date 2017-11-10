Mining: FG Begins Issuance Of Mining Licences Online

- November 10, 2017
The Federal government of Nigeria has launched a portal through which investors can apply and acquire mining licences and permits.

This was made known by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Thursday, November, 9, in Abuja who revealed that the portal will also handle mineral titles’ application, online payment of royalties & fees, and a database for revenue drive.

He said the project goal is to increase provision of reliable information and knowledge to enhance promotion of investment in the sector using technology driven innovation.

Fayemi spoke at the Unveiling of the Integrated Automation and Interactive GIS Web Portal said: “ The overall objective of the project is to increase provision of reliable information and knowledge to enhance promotion of investment in the sector using technology driven innovation. This would in turn help increase the sector’s GDP contribution significantly.

