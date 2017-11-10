Abia Makes N1.3b From Made-in-Aba Campaign

Over N1.3b has been injected into Abia State’s economy since the campaign for purchase of made-in-Aba products, commenced, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State Governor, has said.

Ikpeazu, while speaking on Thursday, November,9, at the investiture of Rtn. Andy U. Obasi, as the 15th President of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, said the money came from both direct order and expenditure into Aba economy.

He said that his government was not relenting on its oars as efforts were already on ground to ensure that Aba made produce gain the international recognition and as well put food on the tables of Aba artisans who toiled to all day to make the wares.