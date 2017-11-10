Abia Makes N1.3b From Made-in-Aba Campaign

Over N1.3b has been injected into Abia State’s economy since the campaign for purchase of made-in-Aba products, commenced, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State Governor, has said.
Ikpeazu, while speaking on Thursday, November,9, at the investiture of Rtn. Andy U. Obasi, as the 15th President of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, said the money came from both direct order and expenditure into Aba economy.
He said that his government was not relenting on its oars as efforts were already on ground to ensure that Aba made produce gain the international recognition and as well put food on the tables of Aba artisans who toiled to all day to make the wares.
According to the Abia State Governor “Having served for at least, 24 months as the chief servant of Abia State, I will say that I have been able to change the timidity of the Aba business person from spending 18 hours and preparing shoes only to wake up and acknowledge somebody in Japan who did not do anything by just stamping on that shoes made in Japan.
“It is for this reason that I took to begin to market from my first day all products that are made in Aba. And I thank God that that effort which many people didn’t see as a wise and worthwhile one has brought Mr. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo twice to Aba in particular.