Microsoft Hits Trillion-Dollar Mark Value for First Time

- April 26, 2019
MicrosoftThis July 3, 2014 photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft on Thursday, July 17, 2014 announced it will lay off up to 18,000 workers over the next year. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren)

Microsoft hit the trillion-dollar value mark on Thursday for the first time, becoming the third technology giant to reach the symbolic milestone.

Shares in Microsoft rallied some five per cent to $130.59 in early Wall Street trade after a robust earnings report a day earlier.

That gave Microsoft a market capitalization of just over $1 trillion, before dipping back slightly.

At its current levels, Microsoft is the world’s most valuable company, ahead of Apple and Amazon, which last year topped $1 trillion before slipping back.

On Wednesday, Microsoft said profits in the quarter to March 31 rose 19 per cent to $8.8 billion on revenues of $30.8 billion, an increase of 14 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

The results were driven by growth in cloud computing and business services, the new focus for Microsoft after a long run as a leader in consumer software.

“This quarter was an absolute ‘blow out quarter’ across the board with no blemishes and in our opinion speaks to an inflection point in deal flow as more enterprises pick (Microsoft) for the cloud,” said Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities.

“While the stock has been very strong and a trillion dollar market cap is now reached, we believe the cloud party is just getting started in Redmond.”

