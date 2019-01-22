MEMMCOL Partners Ikeja Electric on Substation Enhancement

In a bid enhance quality electricity distribution service delivery to consumers, one of Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution companies, Ikeja Electric (IE) is set to partner with Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL) Nigeria’s foremost indigenous meters manufacturing company on Substation enhancement.

Speaking during the handover of the Onipanu 500KVA distribution Substation which is the pilot scheme of the project in Lagos on Friday, January 18,2019, the Chief Technical Coordinator, Ikeja Electric (IE), Engr. Sunday Oyewole commended the management of MEMMCOL for the innovative concept which would transform and enhance quality electricity service delivery.

Oyewole noted that as the No.1 electricity distribution company in Nigeria, Ikeja Electric (IE) is concerned about the quality of electricity supplied to our esteemed customers. He then commended the management of Momas for the innovation, which he acknowledged, would ensure greater efficiency.

“ At Ikeja Electric (IE), we would continue to push the limits in terms of managing our distribution network, we would look into the finding of your report on this project with a view to collaborate with you to bring this kind of enhancement to all our over 16,000 substations’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited, Engineer Kola Balogun explained that the Substation enhancement project is conceptualized to push for migration of Substations from the old-fashioned fuse-based to a more intelligent and efficient Breaker-driven Substation installed with surveillance in line with global trends.

Balogun further stressed that the enhanced Substation is an intelligent Substation, which would help to protect and optimize electricity transformers creating efficiency and ensuring load balance, and control hitherto not achievable with the fuse-based Substation.

“Beyond load balance which ensures efficiency, the Breaker-driven Substation is equipped with a reactive compensation capability to compensate for any anomaly that can happen in the Substation. In other words, the new enhanced Substation would further position Ikeja Electric as a world-class DISCO to better serve all connected customers” he said.

He also revealed that the infusion of surveillance into the project would further showcase responsibility on the part of Ikeja Electric (IE) by monitoring and capturing everything that happens within the Substation and the installed environment thereby providing security not only for the Substation but also for the community. He added that the data from the surveillance can be used ascertain any case of trespass or any other incident for purpose of review rather than assumptions or argument.

According to Balogun, Incorporating surveillance into the design for the enhanced Substation is a smart two-way value proposition, as the Substation would protect the surveillance system while the surveillance would protect the Substation. He advised that this kind of strategy should be adopted in providing surveillance on the critical assets, highways across the country.

Balogun stated that the fuse-based distribution Substation allows for a lot of energy wastage and that the enhancement would save the DISCOs a minimum of Three Million Naira by reducing leakages and improving efficiency and stabilities required at the electricity downstream value chain.

Unfolding the features of the newly enhanced substation, Balogun revealed that the Substation has a proprietary power enhancement panel; cable termination and jointing using pfristerer lugs and connector, and Up riser of 415 cable clearing and neatening, standard earthing and beautification of the Substation and the installation of surveillance with solar panel