Meet The BBNaija Season 10 Male Housemates Bringing The Heat To ‘10 Over 10’

The male contenders for Big Brother Naija Season 10 have officially been revealed, bringing a fresh wave of energy, charisma, and competition into the house. Following the earlier introduction of 15 female contestants, the latest group of male housemates was unveiled during the second launch night hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Each new entrant arrives with a unique backstory, compelling personality, and a game plan tailored to outlast rivals in Nigeria’s biggest reality TV franchise. Here’s a full breakdown of the dynamic male housemates joining the ‘10 Over 10’ edition of BBNaija 2025:

BBNaija Season 10 Male Housemates:

Koyin (21, Ogun State): A model and nightlife enthusiast, known for his aloof demeanor and party-loving lifestyle. Danboskid (25, Ekiti State): Former construction worker turned Mr Ideal Nigeria 2024. An Aries and a fitness buff ready to flex both physically and strategically. Denari (27, Anambra): Works in sales at his father’s firm. He’s food-obsessed, football-crazy, and emotionally detached — a combination sure to cause sparks. Faith (25, Osun State): A medical doctor with a flair for love, intellect, and drama. He hints at bringing polyamorous tension to the house. Kaybobo (26, Ekiti State): Self-described “gentle giant,” intolerant of laziness, and self-assigned “ship destroyer” in the house. Rooboy (29, Ogun State): Loud, raw, and a natural hype man, Rooboy is all vibes and unfiltered commentary — he’s here to shake the energy. Bright Morgan (27, Imo State): Actor, chef, and gym lover who’s emotionally intense. He says he’ll keep the Twitter timeline buzzing. Kuture (27, Kogi): A sailor-turned-stylist with interests in fashion and music. From Ajegunle to the BBNaija house, he says he’s “single until made.” Victory (28, Akwa Ibom): A pig farmer and agropreneur who thrives in chaos and debate. He’s the self-proclaimed “King of Arguments.” Kayikunmi (25, Ekiti State): A laid-back storyteller with a romantic edge and unpredictable charm. Mensan: A disruptor by nature. He promises to bring intensity and drama, unafraid to apply pressure where it hurts. Otega (Delta State): Originating from Ughelli North, Otega is calculated, unpredictable, and not afraid to ruffle feathers. Kuture (Ajegunle): A bold stylist and street-wise personality who claims to be “real to the core” and ready to confront anyone. Jason Jae (29, Ondo State): A composed, fitness-forward music choreographer who says he’s a “Games Master” in disguise. Kola (28, Ekiti State): A software analyst who doubles as a romantic strategist. Known for calculated moves and a flair for drama.

With the house now evenly balanced between the ladies and the lads, BBNaija Season 10 is set to deliver another season of bold moves, heated confrontations, steamy alliances, and unexpected twists. Whether for love, rivalry, or sheer entertainment, these men are ready to make their mark.