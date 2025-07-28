England Crowned Women’s Euro 2025 Champions: Full List Of Award Winners And Top Scorers

In a night of gripping football drama at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, England secured the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 title after overcoming Spain in a nerve-wracking final. The Lionesses triumphed 3-1 in a penalty shootout, following a 1-1 draw after extra time, etching their name in European football history once again.

Spain had taken the initiative early in the final, with Mariona Caldentey finding the back of the net in the first half. However, Alessia Russo brought England level with a crucial second-half equaliser, pushing the match into extra time and subsequently penalties.

It was Hannah Hampton who became the standout hero of the evening, delivering two pivotal saves during the shootout. Her outstanding performance earned her dual recognition as both the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament and Player of the Final.

Despite falling short in the final, Spain’s talent did not go unrecognized. Esther González emerged as the tournament’s Golden Boot winner, netting four goals to lead the scoring charts. Her consistent attacking presence made her a dangerous forward and one of the top players of the event.

Spanish midfield maestro Aitana Bonmatí was named Player of the Tournament, highlighting her creative dominance and technical finesse throughout the competition. Meanwhile, Michelle Agyemang, the rising teenage sensation from England and Arsenal FC, earned the Young Player of the Tournament accolade following a standout breakout campaign.

Full List of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Award Winners:

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Esther González (Spain) – 4 goals

Women’s Euro 2025 Top Scorers:

Esther González (Spain) 3 Goals: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden), Cristiana Girelli (Italy), Alexia Putellas (Spain)

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden), Cristiana Girelli (Italy), Alexia Putellas (Spain) 2 Goals: Michelle Agyemang (England), Jule Brand (Germany), Mariona Caldentey (Spain), Delphine Cascarino (France), Signe Gaupset (Norway), Grace Geyoro (France), Lauren James (England), Alessia Russo (England), Georgia Stanway (England), Ella Toone (England)

England’s clinical performance, supported by a mix of experienced stars and promising youngsters, ultimately delivered them the European crown. But both finalists, England and Spain, showcased the depth and quality that continues to define women’s football in Europe.