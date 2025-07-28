Meet The BBNaija Season 10 Female Housemates Shaking Up The ‘10 Over 10’ Edition

The much-anticipated launch of Big Brother Naija Season 10, themed ‘10 Over 10’, took off with high energy on Saturday night as the spotlight turned to the 15 dynamic female housemates who will grace the reality show this year. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the new season promises drama, entertainment, and a splash of unpredictability, thanks to this diverse cast of women.

The housemates, drawn from different regions and backgrounds, include legal professionals, single mothers, licensed therapists, outspoken personalities, and confident seductresses. Each one brings her unique flair, aiming to leave a lasting mark in the Big Brother house.

Here’s the full profile of the 15 female contestants introduced during the show’s Sunday night launch:

1. Zita

At 24, Zita is already making waves. She confessed during her introduction that her parents have no idea she’s in the Big Brother house. Describing her philosophy as a “no 100 per cent trust” approach, Zita is set to bring a fierce, independent edge to the house.

2. Mide

Mide has quickly been dubbed one of the most attractive housemates this season. She proudly labels herself a “polished hustler,” ready to blend beauty and business savvy as she navigates the challenges ahead.

3. Doris

Doris isn’t shy about what she wants. She said she’s “very, very single and ready to mingle”—but only with a guy who’s “nice and has sense.” She’s clearly coming in with expectations.

4. Sultana

Coming from Adamawa, Sultana is all about loyalty and meaningful relationships. She stated she’s not here to backstab anyone but is looking forward to pool parties and bonding without losing her values.

5. Big SOSO

Hailing from Kaduna but based in the UK, Big SOSO is a lawyer whose warmth and charm are already winning fans. She brings an international flair with a grounded Nigerian soul.

6. Dede

Dede made no effort to hide her love for drama, branding herself as an antagonist. She declared her intention clearly: “I came to take it all. Watch out!”

7. Joanna

Only 21 and representing Benue State, Joanna blends grace with thoughtfulness. A lover of kizomba and salsa, she’s introspective and poised to make intellectual and emotional connections.

8. Isabella

Isabella, a single mum from Rivers State, embraces her sensuality unapologetically. She openly describes herself as a “seductress,” and she’s not holding back in the house.

9. Ibifubara

From Rivers State, 27-year-old therapist Ibifubara is assertive about her goals. “I don’t mind betraying anyone if it would land me the win,” she revealed, signaling a strategic approach.

10. Tracy

At 27, Tracy—a graduate trainee from Anambra—declares she’s pressing pause on pressure and opting for pleasure instead. After years of being compared to others, she’s here to enjoy life authentically, bringing humor, honesty, and heartfelt energy.

11. Ivatar

The oldest of the female contestants at 37, Ivatar is a media powerhouse, a mother, and a self-described “main character” from Anambra. Her presence is expected to command respect and stir intrigue.

12. Sabrina

Representing Edo State, Sabrina combines royal heritage with boss energy. Holding a Master’s degree from the prestigious London School of Economics, she says she’s here to speak for women who’ve ever been labeled “too much.”

13. Gigi Jasmine

Gigi Jasmine, a 25-year-old from Lagos, is a thoughtful, sharp-minded contestant who’s not here for fake vibes. She promised to bring “big smoke for the fakes,” which means drama may not be far behind.

14. Thelma Lawson

Aged 26 and based in Port Harcourt, Thelma is a skincare entrepreneur known for being bold and straight-talking. She commands attention and embraces the “soft life,” ready to enjoy her time in the house.

15. Imisi

From Oyo State, 23-year-old Imisi is all style and sass. Known for her no-filter attitude and fashion-forward looks, she’s armed with witty clapbacks and ready to make headlines.

With this eclectic mix of strong personalities, diverse backgrounds, and fierce ambitions, BBNaija Season 10 promises to be nothing short of explosive. From late-night gossip to unexpected alliances, this all-female introduction sets the tone for what may be one of the most talked-about seasons yet.

Stay tuned as the drama unfolds and fans across Nigeria and beyond tune in for the rollercoaster ahead.