Media Key to Sustainable Maritime Growth in Nigeria — Iheanacho

KEY POINTS

• Emmanuel Iheanacho highlights media’s role in shaping maritime reforms and investment.

• Calls for accurate, data-driven reporting to avoid damaging investor confidence.

• Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria commended for advancing transparency and sector development.

MAIN STORY

Former Minister of Interior and maritime industry veteran, Emmanuel Iheanacho, has emphasised the strategic importance of the media in driving sustainable growth in Nigeria’s maritime sector, warning that inaccurate reporting could undermine reforms and investor confidence.

Iheanacho, represented by Emeka Akabogu, made the remarks at a reception organised by the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria in Lagos to honour its past presidents.

Drawing from decades of experience, he identified agenda-setting, accountability, public education, and stakeholder mobilisation as the four critical roles of the media in advancing maritime development.

He noted that consistent media focus on issues such as port congestion, high transaction costs, infrastructure deficits, and policy inconsistencies is essential to bringing them into policy consideration and ensuring reforms are sustained.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s maritime sector continues to face structural challenges, including inefficiencies in port operations, high logistics costs, and limited public understanding of the industry. Poorly informed reporting can further complicate reform efforts and weaken investor trust.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Iheanacho underscored the watchdog role of journalists in exposing inefficiencies and corruption risks but cautioned against reporting based on incomplete or inaccurate information.

“A misleading report may damage confidence, unsettle investors, and distort policy debates,” he said, stressing the need for evidence-based journalism.

He also highlighted the importance of educating the public on the technical aspects of the maritime industry, noting that greater awareness is vital to building a strong blue economy.

On stakeholder engagement, he said the media serves as a bridge between government, regulators, and private operators, helping to align interests and sustain reform momentum.

Providing historical context, MARAN’s pioneer president, Alban Opara, recalled the association’s founding in 1988 during a period of port congestion and economic reforms, noting that persistent media coverage helped shape key policies, including the National Shipping Policy and Cabotage regime.

Other stakeholders, including Usman Bello Kankara and Sunday Umoren, commended MARAN’s role in promoting transparency and professionalism within the maritime sector.

The Chairman of the MARAN Caretaker Committee, Tunde Ayodele, described the event as a milestone aimed at reconnecting the association with its roots and honouring its founding leaders.

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders are expected to deepen collaboration with the media to improve reportage, enhance transparency, and sustain reforms within the maritime sector. Continued capacity building for journalists and increased data-driven reporting are also anticipated.

BOTTOM LINE

The media remains a critical driver of Nigeria’s maritime development, but its impact will depend on accuracy, professionalism, and its ability to sustain informed public and policy engagement.