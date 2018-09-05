MDCN Inducts 120 LAUTECH Medical Doctors

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has given its nod to fresh 120 medical doctors trained at the College of Health Sciences of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State to practice medicine and surgery.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Tajudeen Adisa Sanusi, who inducted the new doctors in the College premises, Osogbo at the weekend, testified that reports about LAUTECH products were pleasant and encouraging.

Sanusi said this was responsible for why the incessant industrial actions embarked upon by workers of the institution had become worrisome.

Speaking to the audience, which included the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Joshua Olagunju, among others, he appealed to visitors to the University to do all within their powers to provide adequate funding for LAUTECH, explaining that they had a good and highly promising product in the University.

Warning that Council would not hesitate to close down any medical school which performed below laid down standard, he told the newly inducted doctors to be alive to their responsibilities and be truthful to the oath they swore to as theirs is a delicate profession that is meant to ensure that people lead quality life.

Earlier in his address, the Provost of College of Health Sciences, Prof. Samuel Sunday Taiwo, had chronicled why the inductees, some of whom were admitted in 2008, stayed that long.

Taiwo said it was highly unfortunate that staff unions in Oyo and Osun States had to be on industrial actions, which had affected the University and teaching hospitals that were involved in their training.

According to him: “The global best practice and training to produce high quality medical doctors and other healthcare personnel is hinged on ensuring seamless and uninterrupted academic activities that are usually anchored in the College and the Teaching Hospital.

“Our desire as a College is not to cause delay in the training of our students.

“However, when there are significant interruptions in the training programme, we have no choice than to extend the period of training in order to compensate for the period of interruptions.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, thanked the two owner states of Osun and Oyo, while appealing to the Governors to jerk up their funding of LAUTECH.

Gbadegesin promised that lecturers and non-teaching staff in the University would continually display their commitment to turning out products that are able to advance the course of humanity in the nation’s match to stardom in diverse human endeavour.