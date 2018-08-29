Fidson Announces AGM Date, To Pay 20 Kobo As Final Dividend

Fidson Healthcare Plc on Tuesday announced that it has fixed its annual general meeting (AGM) for Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Ikeja, Lagos by 11 am.

The firm also alerted shareholders in the same corporate notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), that a final dividend of 20 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share would be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on August 31, 2018.

Company secretary, J.A Adebanjo, who signed the notice, explained that the dividend payment is for the period ended December 31, 2017, and it is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval of shareholders.

The company further noted that while the register of shareholders would be closed from September 3 to 7, 2018, the dividend would be paid electronically to shareholders on September 26, 2018.

Explaining that only those who have completed the e-dividend registration and have mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts would receive the payment, it advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download, complete and submit the registrar’s e-dividend mandate activation form.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to presented for payment or returned for validation were also urged to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the registrar.