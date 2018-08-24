Experts Raise Alarm over Rising Cases of Foot Amputation Caused by Diabetes

Experts have raised alarm that more Nigerians are losing their limbs from diabetes foot, a major complication of diabetes mellitus.

Stating this at the 5th Annual Podiatry and Diabetes Foot Care workshop in Lagos recently, the health experts said the situation has become worrisome in Nigerians due to ignorance of both the affected individuals and the delay by medical personnel caring for them to refer them to appropriate centres where they can be properly managed.

Welcoming participants and guests at the opening ceremony, the Workshop Coordinator, Dr Afokoghene Rita Isiavwe disclosed that diabetes mellitus is the leading cause of non-traumatic lower limb amputation worldwide, including Nigeria.

She said, podiatry, a specialised branch of medicine that focuses on foot and ankle disorders, which is relevant in the care of persons living with diabetes mellitus is currently not taught in Nigerian universities hence, the introduction of the annual podiatry workshop by Rainbow Medical Centre to fill the gap.

She said: “In the last five years, we have been building local capacity to improve management and prevention of diabetes foot complications while also raising awareness on proper foot care in persons living with diabetes mellitus in the country.

“This has been achieved through regular interactive workshops to provide needed training for doctors and other health workers with support from the World Diabetes Foundation Project, the Diabetes Podiatry Initiative Nigeria and training faculty from the American Podiatry Institute.

“This year, we commence a formal certification course to train foot care assistants. The international training faculty is from the World Walk Foundation, Jamaican Chapter. Their collaborative efforts with The Jamaican Ministry of Health over The years with their ‘Special Certification Course to train Foot care Assistants’ has been making a positive difference in saving diabetes feet in Jamaica. We hope to repeat same in. Nigeria,” she said.