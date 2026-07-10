Mbappe, Dembele Fire France Into FIFA World Cup Semi-finals

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 10, 2026

Key Points

France defeated Morocco 2-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals

Kylian Mbappe recovered from a missed penalty to score his 20th World Cup goal

France will face either Spain or Belgium for a place in the final

Main Story

France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals after defeating Morocco 2-0 in a hard-fought quarter-final at Foxborough, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scoring second-half goals to keep Les Bleus’ title ambitions alive.

The victory extends France’s impressive World Cup campaign and moves Didier Deschamps’ side within one win of a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final. Mbappe also reached another personal milestone, scoring his 20th World Cup goal despite missing a first-half penalty.

France dominated the early exchanges, forcing Morocco goalkeeper Bono into several important saves. The Sevilla shot-stopper denied Mbappe’s low effort before reacting quickly to keep out Dayot Upamecano’s header from a corner.

Morocco gradually settled into the contest with a disciplined defensive display but conceded a penalty late in the first half after Noussair Mazraoui fouled Mbappe inside the area. Bono, however, guessed correctly to comfortably save Mbappe’s spot kick and keep the score level at half-time.

France eventually broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Mbappe curled a superb strike beyond Bono from outside the penalty area. The Real Madrid forward used Issa Diop as a screen before finding the bottom corner with a clinical finish.

The defending champions doubled their advantage minutes later as Dembele capitalised on space created by Mbappe’s movement to fire a low shot past Bono, effectively ending Morocco’s hopes of reaching the last four.

France comfortably managed Morocco’s late attempts on goal, with goalkeeper Mike Maignan helping secure a third consecutive clean sheet in the tournament.

What’s Being Said

“We remained patient after the missed penalty and continued believing in our football. The team showed character and deserved the victory,” France forward Kylian Mbappe said after the match.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi acknowledged his team’s effort but admitted France capitalised on key moments that ultimately decided the contest.

What’s Next

France will face either Spain or Belgium in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Morocco will conclude its campaign after another historic tournament run, having reached the quarter-finals.

Mbappe will look to extend his scoring record as France pursues another World Cup title.

The Bottom Line: France once again demonstrated the experience and squad depth that have defined their recent World Cup success. With Mbappe regaining his scoring touch after an early setback, Les Bleus head into the semi-finals as one of the strongest contenders for the title.