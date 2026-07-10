Nigeria secures hosting rights for 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 10, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria will host the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship in Lagos

ANOCA cited Nigeria’s recent success in organising major sporting events

The tournament strengthens Nigeria’s push to expand its sports economy

Main Story

Nigeria has secured the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship, marking another milestone in the country’s efforts to establish itself as a leading destination for international sporting events.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) announced the development on Thursday in a statement issued by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Kehinde Ajayi, following an announcement by the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, in Abuja.

Berraf said ANOCA awarded the hosting rights after observing significant improvements in Nigeria’s sports sector and the country’s ability to successfully organise major continental competitions despite logistical challenges.

“I want to thank the Federal Government of Nigeria for what it has been doing in sports in recent times. That is why we wasted no time in awarding Nigeria the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship,” Berraf said.

He also referenced Nigeria’s successful organisation of the Africa Under-18 and Under-20 Athletics Championships in Abeokuta, noting that the country delivered the event after only three months of preparations despite accepting hosting responsibilities at short notice.

NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, described the successful bid as another step in the Commission’s strategy to position sports as a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

“We are serious about boosting the country’s sports economy. One way to achieve this is by attracting more international sporting events to Nigeria,” Dikko said.

The championship will be held in Lagos and follows Nigeria’s recent success in securing the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa School Games, further expanding the country’s continental sporting calendar.

What’s Being Said

“This can only be achieved by a country that is intentional and deliberate about its sports development drive,” Mustapha Berraf, President of ANOCA, said while commending Nigeria’s event-hosting capacity.

NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko said attracting international competitions remains central to the Commission’s broader strategy of strengthening Nigeria’s sports industry and creating new economic opportunities.

What’s Next

Preparations for the 2027 Africa Beach Volleyball Championship are expected to begin ahead of the tournament in Lagos.

The NSC is expected to work with relevant sports federations and government agencies on infrastructure and event planning.

Nigeria will also continue preparations to host the 2027 Africa School Games as it expands its portfolio of continental sporting events.

The Bottom Line: Securing another continental championship reinforces Nigeria’s growing reputation as a reliable host of major sporting events. If successfully delivered, the tournament could strengthen sports tourism, attract investment into sports infrastructure and support the Federal Government’s ambition of building a more vibrant sports economy.