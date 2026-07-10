OGWA Studios announces BI30 – A new film challenging HIV stigma through storytelling

Purpose-driven creative studio OGWA Studios has officially announced the development of BI30, a new short film and public awareness campaign that seeks to confront one of the most persistent barriers to HIV prevention in Nigeria: fear. Rather than centering statistics, BI30 centers humanity.

Written and directed by Prosper Light, the film follows Ehi, a young Nigerian approaching his thirtieth birthday who takes a decision that many people spend years avoiding, getting tested for HIV. What unfolds is not simply a medical appointment, but an intimate journey through fear, trauma, shame, healing, and ultimately, courage.

For OGWA Studios, BI30 is more than a film. It is an invitation to rethink how conversations around HIV are told.

“Too often, HIV awareness campaigns begin with information,” says Prosper Light, Creative Director of OGWA Studios. “We wanted to begin with emotion. Before people seek information, many are first wrestling with fear. BI30 explores that very human space where silence, stigma, and uncertainty collide, and reminds us that courage often begins with choosing to know.”

Scheduled for release on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2026, BI30 forms the centerpiece of a broader youth-focused awareness initiative that will extend beyond the screen through university screenings, community engagements, panel discussions, and partnerships with healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and advocacy groups.

The project reflects OGWA Studios’ continued commitment to storytelling that addresses pressing social issues with empathy, authenticity, and cultural relevance. Through film, education, and strategic partnerships, the studio has consistently used storytelling as a tool for representation, advocacy, and public engagement.

While HIV remains one of the world’s most discussed public health issues, conversations around testing, sexual trauma, and stigma remain difficult for many young people. BI30 hopes to create space for those conversations, not through fear, but through compassion.

The film is intentionally designed to resonate with young adults, parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and communities seeking more open, informed discussions around sexual health and responsible decision-making.

As pre-production begins, OGWA Studios invites healthcare institutions, NGOs, CSR leaders, development partners, universities, and purpose-driven brands to join the campaign. Partnership opportunities include support for production, community screenings, educational activations, and nationwide awareness efforts leading up to World AIDS Day.

“Stories have always shaped how we see one another,” Prosper adds. “If BI30 encourages even one person to replace fear with courage, silence with conversation, or uncertainty with action, then it has already begun fulfilling its purpose.”

With the film carrying the powerful tagline, “The Courage to Know,” BI30 represents another step in OGWA Studios’ growing body of socially conscious storytelling: using cinema not only to entertain, but to educate, challenge stigma, and inspire meaningful change.