Shell, Daystar Power win NOG Energy Week awards

Key points

Shell and Daystar Power were honoured at the 25th Nigeria Oil and Gas Energy Week Awards.

Shell won the Equality in Energy Award, while Daystar Power received the Sustainability in Energy Award.

Shell says it will continue investing in deepwater oil and gas, renewable energy and power solutions.

The company says it remains committed to promoting diversity and expanding clean energy access.

Main story

Shell and its renewable energy subsidiary, Daystar Power, have been recognised for their contributions to diversity, inclusion and sustainable energy at the 25th Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

The awards were presented during the conference’s annual energy awards ceremony, where Shell received the Equality in Energy Award in recognition of its diversity and inclusion initiatives, while Daystar Power was honoured with the Sustainability in Energy Award for its clean energy and decarbonisation efforts.

Reacting to the recognition, Shell’s Executive Vice-President for Nigeria and Country Chair, Marno de Jong, said the awards reflected the company’s long-standing involvement in Nigeria’s energy sector and its continued investment across conventional and renewable energy businesses.

He noted that Shell is expanding its footprint through deepwater oil and gas projects, integrated gas investments and renewable power solutions, while also promoting gender inclusion by appointing more women to leadership positions across its operations.

De Jong added that Daystar Power continues to broaden access to cleaner energy by providing solar and hybrid power systems to businesses in Nigeria and several other West African countries, supporting efforts to reduce emissions and improve energy reliability.

The event also featured recognition for other industry stakeholders, with the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Bayo Ojulari, congratulating award recipients and commending participants for advancing Nigeria’s energy sector.

The issues

As the energy industry balances conventional oil and gas development with the transition to cleaner energy, companies are increasingly being recognised not only for operational performance but also for their commitments to sustainability, diversity and inclusive growth.

What’s being said

“The awards reflected Shell’s longstanding contributions to the country’s energy sector and its commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion.” — Marno de Jong, Executive Vice-President, Nigeria and Country Chair, Shell

What’s next

Shell says it will continue investing in deepwater production, integrated gas, renewable energy and power solutions while expanding initiatives that promote inclusion and support the region’s energy transition.

Bottom line

The awards highlight the growing emphasis on sustainability and inclusion within Nigeria’s energy industry as companies seek to combine energy security with cleaner technologies and broader social impact.