Mazda Unveils Next-Generation CX-5 Crossover SUV For European Market Launch In 2025

Mazda Motor Corporation has officially revealed the next-generation CX-5 crossover SUV through its European division, Mazda Motor Europe. The long-anticipated unveiling took place on July 10, 2025, with the new model slated for retail availability across Europe by the end of the year.

The CX-5, a vital component of Mazda’s global lineup, originally made its debut in 2012 as the first vehicle fully designed under the brand’s acclaimed “KODO – Soul of Motion” design language. This philosophy, combined with SKYACTIV Technology, revolutionized Mazda’s vehicle design and performance standards, emphasizing both spirited driving and environmental efficiency.

Over the years, the CX-5 has become a flagship model for the company, earning widespread customer acclaim and surpassing global cumulative sales of 4.5 million units across more than 100 countries. Its widespread appeal lies in its refined styling, a drive dynamic that embodies “Jinba-Ittai”—the seamless unity between car and driver—and a meticulously crafted interior that elevates everyday usability.

The all-new 2025 Mazda CX-5 ushers in the model’s third generation, introducing a refined concept dubbed “New Generation Emotional Daily Comfort.” This vision is aimed at deepening the emotional bond between driver and vehicle, while enhancing the comfort and versatility required for modern-day urban and suburban life.

Mazda’s designers and engineers have carried forward the essence of the “Soul of Motion” and the immersive Jinba-Ittai driving experience, while integrating a suite of updates to interior space, ride quality, and cabin noise reduction. The vehicle is specifically engineered to deliver comfort and convenience in various driving scenarios—from daily commutes and school runs to weekend getaways and shopping trips.

Among the technological highlights of the next-gen CX-5 is its all-new Human Machine Interface (HMI), designed to create an intuitive and seamless interaction between driver and vehicle. This is complemented by enhanced connectivity options, including new app integrations, and significant upgrades to its Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS). These enhancements aim to elevate driving safety, convenience, and enjoyment for all occupants.

Set to hit dealerships across Europe by the end of 2025, the updated CX-5 will gradually be introduced into other international markets throughout 2026.

European-Spec Highlights of the 2025 Mazda CX-5:

Dimensions : 4,690mm (length) x 1,860mm (width) x 1,695mm (height)

: 4,690mm (length) x 1,860mm (width) x 1,695mm (height) Powertrain : e-SKYACTIV G 2.5-liter direct-injection petrol engine with Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid system

: e-SKYACTIV G 2.5-liter direct-injection petrol engine with Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid system Transmission : 6-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic gearbox

: 6-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic gearbox Suspension : MacPherson strut (front) and multi-link (rear) setup

: MacPherson strut (front) and multi-link (rear) setup Seating: Capacity for five passengers

The 2.5-liter gasoline engine offered for the European version is paired with Mazda’s M Hybrid system, promoting a smoother, more fuel-efficient ride. This hybrid technology is also planned for deployment in key markets such as Japan and others. Looking ahead, Mazda has announced plans to introduce its proprietary “SKYACTIV-Z” combustion system paired with an all-new hybrid setup by 2027.

Mazda affirms its continued commitment to delivering the “Joy of Driving” as a core principle under its “Radically Human” brand value. With the introduction of the 2025 CX-5, the automaker aims to bring “Joy of Living” to customers’ everyday journeys through emotionally resonant, innovative, and human-centered mobility solutions.