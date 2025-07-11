Nigeria, UAE Forge Strategic Digital Alliance To Empower Youth With Global Tech Skills

In a landmark bilateral initiative, the Nigerian government has entered into a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aimed at equipping millions of Nigerian youth with transformative digital capabilities, entrepreneurial education, and access to global innovation platforms.

The collaboration, led by Nigeria’s Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, is poised to fast-track the country’s digital economy objectives and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s broader vision to digitally empower the next generation.

During a diplomatic visit to the UAE, Olawande engaged with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) to initiate a collaborative framework under the auspices of the Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA), a flagship youth development programme.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Omolara Esan, the NiYA initiative aims to upskill over seven million Nigerian youths in digital literacy, civic leadership, and entrepreneurship, transforming them into global contributors in the knowledge economy.

Highlighting the synergy between both nations, Olawande stated, “Sheraa shares a vision aligned with our goal of unlocking the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Nigerian youth. This partnership will enable Nigerian talent to thrive in the global tech landscape.”

As part of the agreement, Nigeria will host a GITEX-powered National Digital Innovation Showcase from September 1 to 4, 2025. The event will spotlight 300 high-potential Nigerian startups and is being organised in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and its Director-General, Dr. Inuwa Abdullahi.

This landmark showcase will offer Nigerian startups unprecedented access to international investors, global markets, and technological mentorship.

On the domestic front, Olawande revealed that NiYA had already enrolled over 210,000 youth participants. The programme is currently establishing Greenhouse Centres in each of Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, serving as digital empowerment hubs for entrepreneurship, tech training, and access to innovation infrastructure.

The UAE visit also included high-level discussions with H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, the UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. Key topics explored included joint initiatives in AI education, business process outsourcing (BPO), startup acceleration, and remote work development—all vital to Nigeria’s youth employment strategy.

“Our aim is to turn Nigeria’s youth into producers of technology and innovation, not just consumers,” Olawande affirmed, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to building sustainable international partnerships that accelerate inclusive digital growth.