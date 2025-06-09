Marketers Say Dangote Refinery Should Price Petrol Below ₦800/Litre

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on Dangote Petroleum Refinery to reduce the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to below ₦800 per litre.

Currently, the refinery sells at approximately ₦825 per litre. IPMAN’s Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Udadike, argued that with the refinery’s capacity enhancements and favourable government policies, diesel prices should fall significantly.

Udadike acknowledged that Nigeria’s petrol is already cheaper than in neighbouring countries but insisted that domestic production and the naira-for-crude arrangement justify further reductions — possibly to the ₦750–₦780 range.

He noted that if the naira strengthens to around ₦1,100–₦1,200 per dollar, pump prices could dip below ₦750. He also praised Dangote Refinery’s contribution to eliminating fuel shortages and long pump queues, while calling on the federal government to strengthen the naira to support more affordable fuel.

Dangote had earlier told ECOWAS officials that petrol distribution from his refinery helped lower pump prices to ₦815–₦820 per litre — effectively 55% lower than prices in many West African nations. He attributed the positive outcome to the naira-for-crude policy, which has reportedly reduced foreign exchange expenses for the refinery.

Despite these remarks, Udadike stressed that such reductions are not reflective of the refinery’s full potential. He maintained that petrol pricing should align more closely with production and landing costs — estimating that this would support prices between ₦750 and ₦780 per litre .