Italy Dismiss Luciano Spalletti After Devastating 3–0 Loss to Norway

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced today the dismissal of head coach Luciano Spalletti following a humiliating 3–0 defeat to Norway in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Despite the setback, Spalletti will remain in charge of Italy’s upcoming fixture against Moldova before officially stepping down .

Abrupt Announcement at Pre-Match Press Conference

In an emotional press briefing, Spalletti revealed that he had met with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina on Saturday night, where he was informed of the decision to terminate his contract. “I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay and continue doing my job,” Spalletti said, his disappointment clearly visible. He also confirmed that he will lead the team against Moldova on Monday before the official end of his tenure.

Timeline of Underwhelming Results

Spalletti assumed control of the national team in September 2023, succeeding Roberto Mancini. His early efforts secured qualification for Euro 2024, but Italy’s performance was largely uneven – exiting in the round of 16 after a defeat to Switzerland. The team showed promise during the UEFA Nations League but failed to close matches decisively.

Norway’s emphatic 3–0 victory in Oslo was a wake-up call. With a first-half hat-trick, the Norwegians delivered Italy a crushing blow that triggered immediate concerns over the country’s World Cup qualifying ambitions.

What’s Next?

With Spalletti’s exit now confirmed, the FIGC is looking for a successor. Strong contenders include Stefano Pioli of Al-Nassr and veteran coach Claudio Ranieri, currently serving as an advisor at AS Roma. FIGC President Gravina described Norway’s defeat as “unacceptable” and emphasized the need for decisive action.

Ranieri, 73, could be persuaded to return to management at the national level, depending on terms and timing. Pioli’s name is also featured prominently in several Italian media outlets.

A Lesson in World Cup Politics

Italy is no stranger to adversity in football. The Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cups in both 2018 and 2022. A third consecutive failure would be seen as a national catastrophe. Only the top team in their qualifying group achieves direct entry to the 2026 tournament, while the second-placed side enters the playoff phase. With Norway decidedly in the lead, the burden on Italy is heavier than ever.

Last Stand for Spalletti

In his closing remarks, Spalletti said: “I love this shirt, the players I have coached, and tomorrow night I will ask them to show everything they have.” While the press conference turned tense when asked about feelings of betrayal within the organization, Spalletti notably walked out without responding.