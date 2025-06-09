Kabiyesi Celebrates Ileya Festival With Vibrant Gathering

In a joyous celebration of the Ileya festival, Kabiyesi, the Olu of Iwa and Apapa kingdom, Oba Oyekunle Moroof Atanda Amodu Tijani Oluwa, welcomed all guests, including the CONMMEP members and other friends to his palace in Tolu Community, Ajegunle.

The event, held on Saturday, June 7, 2025, was a testament to the monarch’s commitment to community and religious heritage.

The afternoon gathering was marked by merriment, enlightening discourse, and exchanging valuable ideas. Kabiyesi’s celebration of Sallah was characterized by regal simplicity, reflecting his dedication to Islam’s values.

The Oluwa of Iwa and Apapa kingdom’s annual celebration has become a significant event, bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds to share in the joy and spirit of the Ileya festival. As a respected leader, Kabiyesi’s commitment to fostering community and promoting cultural understanding is embedded in the teachings of the Almighty Allah and an inclusive atmosphere of friendship in his palace.