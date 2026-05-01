May Day: NLC, TUC decry rising insecurity, poverty as labour demands decent work

Key points

Labour leaders warn insecurity and poverty are worsening unemployment and inequality.

Informal sector now accounts for about 90% of jobs in Nigeria.

Calls intensify for decent work, social protection and economic reforms.

Main story

Labour leaders under the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have raised concerns over worsening insecurity, poverty and the shrinking space for decent work in Nigeria, warning that the trend is undermining workers’ welfare and national productivity.

Speaking at a pre-May Day lecture in Abuja ahead of the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration, NLC President Joe Ajaero said insecurity and poverty remain major barriers to economic growth and job creation.

He noted that millions of Nigerians are trapped below the poverty line, while formal job opportunities continue to decline.

According to him, nearly 90 per cent of jobs in Nigeria are now in the informal sector, where workers lack pensions, job security and decent working conditions.

TUC President Festus Osifo also called for stronger solidarity among workers, stressing that decent work remains non-negotiable.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Kunle Olawunmi warned that insecurity and poverty directly threaten productivity and national stability.

The issues

Labour leaders say Nigeria’s worsening insecurity is disrupting economic activity, particularly agriculture and small businesses, while deepening food insecurity and unemployment.

They also highlight the dominance of informal employment, lack of social protection, and weak wage structures as key challenges facing workers.

What’s being said

Ajaero said removing insecurity would restore agricultural productivity and revive local markets.

“If we remove insecurity today, you see that there will be food everywhere,” he said.

Osifo stressed that improving working conditions requires collective action.

“Decent work is a must for Nigerian workers and is not negotiable,” he said.

Olawunmi added that no economy can thrive under conditions of fear, hunger and displacement.

What’s next

Labour unions are expected to press further demands during May Day celebrations, focusing on wage improvements, job security, and expanded social protection for workers in both formal and informal sectors.

Bottom line

As Nigeria marks Workers’ Day, labour leaders warn that insecurity and poverty are eroding decent work, calling for urgent reforms to protect workers and strengthen the economy.