MANUFACTURING JOB | Vitafoam Nigeria Plc Management Trainee Programme (MTP) 2018

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc is Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of polyether and reconstituted foam products, including mattresses, cushions, pillows, upholstery sheeting, shoes, insulation and elastic products, soft and hard furnitures amongst others. The company has Seven (7) full fledge subsidiaries (Vono Furniture Products Ltd., Vitablom Nig. Ltd., Vitapur Nig. Ltd., Vita Visco Nig. Ltd., Vitagreen Nig. Ltd., Vitafoam Sierra Leone Ltd. and Vitafoam Ghana Ltd.). Vitafoam Nigeria Plc was incorporated on 4th August 1962 and listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Apart from Ikeja Factory which was opened in 1963, there are three (3) other manufacturing locations at Aba, Kano and Jos.

As a result of business expansion over the years, we seek young and enterprising Nigerian graduates for the program below:



Title: 2018 Management Trainee Programme (MTP)

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full-time

Job Category: Junior Management



About 2018 MTP

Vitafoam Management Trainee Program (MTP) is a 12-month program structured to groom young and talented, Nigerian graduates in the different areas of the Business for future growth.

The framework is a mix of projects, classroom and hands-on experiences for the Trainees. At the end of the program, the trainees with the outstanding performance and work disposition will be placed in their job roles.

The Program, amongst basic employability skills shall focus on integrity, innovativeness, entrepreneurship, smart-work and tenacity.

Person’s Specification

Interested applicants must:

Not be more than 27years by September 2018.

Have a minimum of five (5) O’ level credits (including English & Math).

Have a minimum of University Degree/Higher Diploma in any of the accredited institutions of higher learning in Nigeria or overseas.

Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Be dynamic & analytical.

Be able to thrive in a fast paced environment.

Be creative & innovative.

Be proficient in Microsoft Office Productivity tools.

Application Closing Date

21st June, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY