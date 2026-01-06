Manchester United Dismiss Ruben Amorim Following Stalemate Against Leeds

Manchester United have officially parted ways with head coach Ruben Amorim, confirming his dismissal on Monday, less than 24 hours after the club was held to a draw by relegation-threatened Leeds United.

The Premier League side announced the decision via a statement published on its official website, framing the move as a necessary step to maximise the club’s league position for the remainder of the season.

United currently sit sixth on the Premier League table and trail leaders Arsenal by a significant 17-point margin, a gap the club’s hierarchy believes requires urgent intervention to prevent further slippage.

“With Manchester United currently placed sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly concluded that a change in leadership is necessary at this stage of the season,” the statement read.

“This decision is intended to provide the team with the best possible opportunity to achieve the highest attainable league finish.”

The sacking follows a troubling run of form that has seen the Red Devils secure just one victory in their last five league outings, increasing internal pressure despite the club remaining within reach of European qualification positions.

Sources close to the club suggest patience wore thin following Amorim’s post-match conduct after the Leeds encounter. The 40-year-old coach appeared visibly frustrated during media engagements, sharply responding to questions about his future and challenging what he described as “selective information” being circulated about his authority at Old Trafford.

Amorim had consistently rejected suggestions that his role was under threat, insisting he wielded full managerial control rather than operating merely as a head coach under executive oversight. He also maintained that he had no intention of stepping away from the role, reiterating his commitment to the club during recent press conferences.

However, club leadership appears to have concluded that results, performances, and growing tensions surrounding squad management and transfers had reached a tipping point.

Manchester United are expected to announce interim managerial arrangements in the coming days as they attempt to stabilise performances and salvage their league campaign.