Manchester City defeat Arsenal 2-0 to win League Cup final

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 23, 2026

Key Points

Manchester City secure 2-0 victory over Arsenal to win Carabao Cup

Goalkeeper selection by Mikel Arteta backfires after costly error by Kepa Arrizabalaga

Nico O’Reilly scores twice in second half to seal City’s ninth League Cup title

Main Story

Manchester City claimed the first major trophy of the English football season after a commanding 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, capitalising on a costly goalkeeping error that has intensified scrutiny on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s selection decisions.

After a largely uneventful first half, City raised their intensity after the break and took the lead in the 60th minute when Nico O’Reilly headed home following a mishandled cross by Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish goalkeeper, preferred over first-choice David Raya, failed to deal with pressure inside the box, gifting City the opener.

Just four minutes later, O’Reilly doubled the lead, connecting with a cross from Matheus Nunes to put the game beyond Arsenal’s reach. The Gunners struggled to respond, showing limited creativity in attack despite late pressure, including a shot that struck the crossbar.

Arteta’s decision to retain Kepa for the final—despite the availability of Raya—proved pivotal. The move, widely seen as loyalty to a cup goalkeeper, contrasted sharply with City manager Pep Guardiola’s approach, as his side delivered a clinical and disciplined performance.

City goalkeeper James Trafford also played a crucial role, producing a standout triple save to deny Arsenal forwards, including Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka, preserving a clean sheet.

The defeat ends Arsenal’s hopes of a quadruple this season, marking another missed opportunity to secure silverware since their last major trophy win in 2020.

What’s Being Said

“I never understand why managers play their second-choice goalkeepers in cup finals. You’re trying to win a trophy, why wouldn’t you play your number one?” said Chris Sutton.

“We didn’t take our chances and were punished for our mistakes. At this level, those moments define the outcome,” Arteta said in his post-match remarks.

What’s Next

Arsenal will shift focus to the Premier League title race, where they remain strong contenders

The club also continues its campaign in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will look to build momentum as they pursue further domestic and European success this season

The Bottom Line: Arsenal’s defeat underscores the high-stakes consequences of tactical decisions at elite level football, where sentiment can undermine strategy. For Manchester City, the victory reinforces their dominance in domestic competitions and highlights their depth and execution under pressure.