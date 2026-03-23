Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, March 23rd, 2026

The exchange rate between the Nigerian Naira (₦) and the United States Dollar (USD) showed slight adjustments on Monday, March 23, 2026, as the market continued to reflect moderate volatility seen in recent sessions across the official foreign exchange window.

According to data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), published on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate portal, the naira opened the day at approximately ₦1,356.74 per $1 USD. This comes amid a trading range observed in mid-March, where the currency fluctuated between ₦1,344 and ₦1,370 per dollar, indicating a relatively stable but sensitive FX environment.

Further data shows that the naira has recorded intraday highs of around ₦1,362.00 in recent sessions, while average closing rates continue to hover near the ₦1,355 level, suggesting a consolidation phase in the official market. This is brought to you by BizWatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

In the parallel market, the US dollar is trading at approximately ₦1,390 to ₦1,410 per $1 USD on Monday, March 23, 2026, based on data from market trackers and Bureau De Change (BDC) operators across major trading hubs.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market), and has consistently advised individuals seeking foreign exchange to transact through authorised banks and official FX channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,410 Buying Rate ₦1,390

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Opening Rate ₦1,356.74 Recent High ₦1,362.00

Important Note

The official exchange rate is sourced from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via its official exchange rate platform.

and published by the via its official exchange rate platform. The black market rate reflects prevailing prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators and informal FX dealers across major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

Exchange rates may vary slightly depending on location, transaction size, and dealer margins.

For daily updates on the naira, forex markets, and Nigeria’s economy, stay with BizWatch Nigeria.