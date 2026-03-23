Interswitch marks International Women’s Day with ‘give to gain’ initiative to empower women

Interswitch, the leading African technology company focused on creating solutions that enable individuals and communities prosper across Africa, commemorated International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme ‘Give to Gain’, with a thoughtfully curated internal initiative reaffirming its commitment to empowering women across its workforce and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

As part of activities marking this year’s celebration, the company hosted a virtual session designed specifically for the women of The Switch, featuring Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, who spoke on the topic ‘Give to Gain – Give Value, Gain Visibility’. The session provided participants with practical insights on leadership development, value creation, and the strategic importance of visibility in career advancement.

Speaking on the initiative, Franklin Ali, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, Interswitch, highlighted the importance of creating deliberate opportunities that support women’s professional growth.

“At Interswitch, we believe empowering women goes beyond celebrating milestones like International Women’s Day. It requires creating meaningful platforms where women can learn, share experiences, and gain the visibility needed to grow as leaders. Through initiatives like ‘Give to Gain,’ we encourage our women to recognise the value they bring and confidently amplify their impact within the organisation and beyond,” he said.

During the session, Dayo-Olagunju emphasised the importance of intentional value creation and visibility in shaping professional growth for women in the workplace.

Drawing from her experience in the financial services sector, Dayo-Olagunju also shared perspectives on how women can intentionally position themselves for greater impact, build influence within their organisations, and translate consistent value delivery into meaningful professional growth.

The initiative reflects Interswitch’s belief that empowering women requires creating opportunities for learning, mentorship, and open dialogue. By facilitating conversations with accomplished leaders, the organisation continues to invest in the personal and professional development of its female employees.

In addition to the leadership session, Interswitch distributed customised care packages to female employees across its offices. The gesture served as a token of appreciation for the resilience, dedication, and excellence demonstrated daily by women across the organisation.

Beyond the session and care packages, Interswitch continues to support women across its workforce through a range of internal policies designed to promote wellbeing and work-life balance. These include access to top-notch creche facilities, a robust maternity leave policy, and an exclusive spousal allowance initiative, all of which reinforce the company’s broader commitment to creating a supportive environment where women can thrive both professionally and personally.

This year’s International Women’s Day initiative reflects Interswitch’s recognition of the vital role women play in shaping the company’s continued growth and success. Across technology, operations, product development, finance, and leadership, women within the organisation continue to drive innovation and strengthen service delivery.

Through initiatives such as this, the company reaffirms its commitment to building an inclusive workplace where talent is nurtured, contributions are valued, and every employee is supported to grow and thrive.