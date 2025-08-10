Male Carries Igba Osun At Annual Osun-Osogbo Festival In Unusual Shift

This year’s annual Osun-Osogbo Cultural Festival witnessed a notable deviation from tradition as a male carried the symbolic white calabash known as Igba Osun, a duty usually reserved for the Arugba Osun — a votary maid.

In March this year, a new Arugba Osun, Alimot Osunbunmi, was selected for the role. Traditionally, the position is held by a female virgin from the royal family, chosen through consultation with the Ifa oracle.

Osunbunmi succeeded Osuntomi Ewatomilola, who had carried the calabash for about 12 years before exiting the role after her marriage in August last year, shortly after completing her final duty as Arugba Osun.

Sources close to Ile Osun, located inside the Ataoja’s palace, disclosed — on condition of anonymity — that the Osun Chief Priest, identified simply as Adesina, carried the calabash instead of handing it to Osunbunmi, who was performing the duty for the first time.

Upon arrival at the Osun Sacred Grove, witnesses observed that Adesina bore the calabash, while Osunbunmi walked ahead of the procession, which was under heavy guard by soldiers, DSS operatives, and other security personnel.

The reason for this change in tradition could not be immediately confirmed.